The Canola Oil Market To Witness Innovation-Based Glorification From 2022 to 2031 : FactMR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global Canola Oil Market: Taxonomy Product Type Processed

Virgin End User Foodservice

Food Processor

Retail Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

In its recent report, Fact.MR offers a comprehensive perspective on the global canola oil market across few targeted regions.Shifting consumer focus towards natural and health friendly products, such as canola oil which has several health benefits, along with its use in inks, lubricants, cosmetics, candles, etc., will have a positive influence on the demand for canola oil products in the near future.The report focuses on the provision of in-depth research and detailed insights about global canola oil market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

The prime focus of Fact.MR's report is to provide readers with an unbiased and accurate analysis of current market status of canola oil, along with future growth estimations. Canola oil producers, suppliers, and distributors in the global market will benefit from the insights offered in this report. A detailed discussion guide has been formulated in this report, which can attract the interest of top trade magazines and journals related to canola oil. Below are few highlights from the research report on global canola oil, which can give an inkling to the report details The global canola oil market is distributed over the entire globe through various distribution channels. However, the specialty stores channel seems to be more intense and promising and is poised to show a good growth in the coming years. Based on past market observations, this segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% during the forecasted period. Following specialty stores, the online segment is also picking up speed and both these segments are expected to outrun the modern trade and franchise stores segments and witness a good gain in the BPS, especially the specialty stores. It becomes essential for investors to rethink about their strategies, and whether to invest in modern trade of franchise stores segments, even if the modern trade segment has a higher revenue share till date.

The research report focuses on the end user analysis, which slates the scenarios for food service, food processor and retail segments. The retail segment is poised to show a higher growth rate, probably the highest CAGE as compared to the other segments. The market share of the food service segment is higher than both the segments, however, revenue market share of the retail segment has come close to the share of food service segment. Both these segments, retail and food service are expected to enjoy a gain in the BPS, of which the retail segment is expected to gain almost four times the BPS of food service.

As far as regions are concerned, Europe seems to the most favorable region for the canola market from a global perspective. The consumer market is strong and is poised to show a higher growth rate compared to North America and MEA. Asia Pacific excluding Japan comes second in the race as far as growth is concerned.

By product type, the processed segment dominates the market and reflects a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022. The virgin segment shows average rate of growth and has lower market share by revenue. The market research observations expect that the processed segment would show a revenue market share which would be more than double than that of the virgin segment by the end of 2017 and it also witnesses a huge gain in the BPS.

The key companies profiled in the market research report on global canola oil market are American Vegetable Oils Inc., Adams Group, Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., Cargill Inc., Borges Mediterranean Group, Bunge Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods (Ach), Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., and The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

