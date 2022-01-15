Increasing Number of Dog Owners Proliferate the Demand for Pet Slow Feeder Bowls

Pet Slow Feeder Bowls Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest market study conducted by Fact MR., the pet slow feeder bowls market is anticipated to overserve significant growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 4.5%. Owing to the increasing number of pet owners from the past half decades, the demand for pet slow feeder bowls had gained traction and will generate extensive opportunities in near future.

Key Segments

By Material Steel Wood Plastic Ceramic Others

By Pet Type Dog Cat Others

By Sales Channel Online Offline

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pet Slow Feeder Bowls?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pet slow feeder bowls include

Outward Hound

DDS Store

LickiMat

NOYAL

JASGOOD

Aolove

NEATER

KILIN

Neater

UPSKY

To gain maximum customer attention, vital manufacturers are focusing on product development by creating unique designs with attractive prints and colours. Leading manufacturers and suppliers are also looking for long term contracts with wholesale pet stores and e-commerce websites.

Additionally, by looking into the consumer purchasing trend from online sales channels, manufacturers have already started to market their products through e-commerce websites.

Dogs are the most popular pets across the globe over 475 million dogs are kept as pets in households. With the increasing number of dog owners along with growing concerns towards dogs’ health and hygiene, the demand for dog slow feeding bowls is increasing. A large number of dog owners across the globe not only keep dogs as a pet but also as a guard to their household and families. So a guard dog needs to follow a proper diet in order to maintain proper health. A food that is consumed by a dog should be chewed properly before swallowing for better health benefits and fast eating doesn’t allow that. So, dog owners who take care of their pet’s health, along with the concerns about the consequences of fast eating are shifting towards a slow feeding bowl from a normal feeding bowl which not only allows slow eating but also provides proper digestion and metabolism. According to the Fact MR. analysis over one-third of the dog owners globally already shifted to slow feeding bowls for their dogs. And the sales for dog slow feeding bowls will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Why choose Fact.MR?

Explore Fact.MR's Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

