Coconut Based Natural Oils to Propel the Sun-Care Natural Oils Market Demand

Sun-Care Natural Oils Market Forecast and CAGR

Latest study by Fact.MR on sun-care oils estimates substantial growth in sales for the product owing to rise in popularity of non-toxic and natural skin care products. Further, wide availability of natural oils has enabled consumers to choose from a wide range of products thus boosting product sales in recent years.

Fact.MR also estimates coconut oil based product to be most in demand thus providing major thrust in sales for the product. Owing to these factors sun-care oils market is projected to grow at higher single digit CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Oil Type Coconut Oil Olive Oil Avocado Oil Jojoba Oil Chamomile oil Marula Oil Others

By Skin Type Normal Dry Oily

By SPF SPF below 15 SPF 15 to 29 SPF 30 to 49 SPF over 50

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Sun-Care Natural Oils?

Prominent manufacturers in the segment of sun-care natural oils are

Vacation Supergoop

Sol Janeria

Clarins

Caudalie

Summer Fridays

and Bawdy.

Coconut based oils have been identified as popular choice among consumers buying sun-care oils as it comes equipped with additional benefits such protecting skin from sunburns, fortifying skin tissues and acting as an antibiotic for skin.

Additionally, being naturally derived, coconut oil are being adopted for sun-care protection. Adoption rate for coconut-based oils has also seen a surge over past half decade and is also projected to dominate the market in forecast period.

Moreover, coconut based oils which provide SPF-30 and above protection are also high in demand due to their additional skin protection properties. Thus, it has been estimated that SPF-30 coconut-based oil will provide high absolute $ opportunity over the projected forecast period. Owing to these trends coconut-based sun-care oils is projected to grow significantly thus driving the market at higher single digit CAGR.

What is Driving Demand for Sun-Care Natural Oils? Over the past decade, there has been a decline in sales of conventional beauty and skincare products which can mainly be attributed to rising awareness regarding ill effects of conventional skin-care products. Additionally, in recent years there has been a change in consumer preference as people are opting for clean label products. Further, use of harmful chemicals such as BPA and phthalates have raised concerns over their use in skin care products. Also, various effective properties of oils have added to its robust sales in coming years. For instance, sun-care oils contains substances that replenishes the skin and helps in keeping it rejuvenated. Further, certain oils which are rich in antioxidants, have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties are popular choice of customers as they provide additional layers of protection. Attributed to these above discussed factors, sun-care natural oils is projected to grow at higher single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Coconut Based Sun-Care Natural Oils to Pr

