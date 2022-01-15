SPF (Sun Protection Factor) to Spik Sun Protection Spray Market Sales

Sun Protection Spray Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by Fact MR., sun protection spray market is set to register growth during 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 8%. Demand for the Sun Protection Spray will witness growth attributed to harmful effect of sun-rays on human skin and rising consumer concern for skin protection. This in turn encourages consumer to purchase these sun protection products thus enabling sales to rise.

Key Segments

By Sun Protection Factor SPF 30 – 40 SPF 40 – 50 SPF 50 – 60 SPF 60 – 70 SPF 70 +

By Protection Type Water Resistant Sweat Resistant Photostable Sports Others

By Skin Type Normal Dry Oily Acne Prone Heat Sensitive Others

By Ingredients Chemical Mineral

By Packaging Size 50 ml – 150 ml 150 ml – 250 ml > 250 ml

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Sun Protection Spray?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Sun Protection Spray include

WOW Skin

Lotus Herbal

Avene

CopperTone

GreenBerry Organics

Banana Boat

Coola

Babo Botanicals

Hawaii Antropic

Sun Bum

PCA Skin

Neutrogena

EltaMD

Hint

LA ROCHE POSAY

Beauty Counter.

Sun protection sprays having advantages over other sun protection products like it reaches hard to reach areas as body’s back, availability in mist or oil form for different skin type customers makes it sustainable & a daily consumed sun protection product. Manufacturers thus believes this advantage as key feature to add in their product line in order to gain traction in the dynamic business.

Sun protection factor remained a key factor which is solely responsible for skin protection of efferent skin types. It is also referred as sun protection index, carrying significant importance in driving the sales of sun protection spray.

This SPF is calculated by taking ratio of total sun radiations required to cause skin reddening with sunscreen to the sun radiations required to cause reddening without sunscreen. It is calculated on 2mg of sunscreen per cm^2 surface of skin.

Chemical formula based sun protection sprays absorbs radiations and converts everything to heat protecting skin and avoiding any chance of burn. Whereas, mineral based sun protection sprays contains titanium dioxide and/or zinc oxide which acts as filter agents for UVA and UVB.

Thus, the type of sun protection spray will be suitable for a customer completely depends on the ingredients and SPF rating.Owing to the aforementioned factors, the shipment for sun protection spray will increase significantly.

