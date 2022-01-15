SPF 30 Type Sun-Care Wipes to Dominate the Sun-Care Wipes Market Space

Sun-Care Wipes Market Forecast and CAGR

In its latest study on sun-care wipes, Fact.MR estimates moderate rise in growth of sales for product owing to various regulations that has hindered its growth in past half decade. However, constant demand for wipes from construction sectors to ensure work place safety of workers from direct contact of harmful rays is projected to stabilize the market in next ten years.

Further, over the years there has been a surge in use of sun-care products which can be mainly attributed to rising awareness regarding ill effects of direct exposure to sun rays. Owing to these factors Fact.MR estimates sun-care wipes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the forecast period.

Key Segments

By SPF SPF 4 SPF 15 SPF 30 SPF 50 SPF 50+

By Skin Type Normal Dry Oily

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Sun-Care Wipes?

Some of the key manufacturers of sun-care wipes in the market are

RiWAYLA Fresh

Dermalogica

Supergoop

Tocca

Smart Shield

and SunX

Key players in the market are mainly opting for organic growth strategies such as product launches and innovation. This step is projected to help players garner key shares of wipes market.

Among various SPF type wipes, SPF 30 sun-care wipes are most in demand. This can be mainly attributed to its low cost and ability to protect skin from both UAV and UVB rays.

Additionally, SPF 30 wipes has become a popular choice among outdoor workers over past years and continues to grow in demand. Also, stringent regulations over safety of workers are projected to drive the SPF 30 wipes market.

For instance, OSHA mandates the use of protective equipment and necessary products by outdoor workers to protect them from all environmental hazards including harmful sun rays. SPF serves the purpose by being, affordable and effective in terms of protection from harmful UV sun rays.

Above mentioned factors have been projected to propel the sales of SPF 30 wipes over next ten years thus creating high absolute $ opportunity at the same time.

