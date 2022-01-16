How is Pain Management Boosting Demand for Spa Therapies – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-01-16 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Spa market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Spa

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Spa. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Spa Market across various industries and regions.

 To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=341

According to Fact.MR, the spa industry exceeded a market value of US$ 106 Bn by the end of 2020. Rising disposable incomes and inclination towards personal healthcare is surging the demand for spa treatments. In addition, sedentary and hectic lifestyles has created chronic illnesses for people. Due to this, people have shown an inclination towards various spa treatments. Thus, the global spa market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 326 Bn by registering a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Spa market forecast analysis by Fact.MR

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Spa, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Spa Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here-  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=341

Market Taxonomy

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Middle East-North Africa
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
Hotel/Resort Spas
  • Destination Spas & Health Resorts
  • Spas
  • Thermal/Mineral Springs Spas
  • Other Spas

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at-  https://www.factmr.com/checkout/341

Competitive Landscape

Prominent service providers are emphasizing on introducing multiple spa packages oriented towards different consumer segments. However, players are likely to find maximum growth opportunities in the premium and luxury sectors. Furthermore, rising digitalization of services is intensifying competition between rival service providers.

  • In March 2021, Zenoti Foundation, a cloud-based platform for spa, beauty & wellness services, partnered with Sutherland Global with the objective of improving customer experience via expansions in real-time support across both chat and phone-based channels and address queries within minutes

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Spa services at hotels/resorts to account for 2/5th of the global spa industry revenue
  • Thermal/mineral springs spas to reach US$ 20 Bn in value by 2026
  • North America expected to hold over 40% market share for spas until 2031
  • Asia held 30% of market share for the spa industry as of 2020

 “Inclination towards personal healthcare and increase in the number of patients suffering from various ailments is propelling the sales of the spa industry.” says a Fact.MR industry.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Spa market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Spa
  • Growth of Spa Market
  • Market Analysis of Spa
  • Market Insights of Spa
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Spa market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Spa market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Spa

More Valuable Insights on Spa Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Spa, Sales and Demand of Spa, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution