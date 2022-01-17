New Opportunities To Fuel The Expansion Of High Voltage Diodes Market

The ever growing awareness among the manufacturing industries regarding the significance of effective maintenance of industrial and mechanical equipment to ensure occupational safety standards as well as the ascent of electronics sector in the developing economies will aid the shipment to surge ahead during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market is set to grow at a desirable CAGR over the assessment period.

What is Driving Demand for High Voltage Diodes?

Evolving end-user demand for lightweight and high-performance axial lead diodes continues to thrust the demand for high voltage diodes. Numerous applications in the telecommunication sector continues to be an attractive avenue for high voltage diodes manufacturers.

They are usually incorporated with some vital features such as high heat resistance, high degree of resistance against humidity as well as ensures stability in performance. These features help the key players in the market to drive its demand further globally especially in the electronics sector where it is widely used in order to provide protection to various electronic products such as microwave ovens, safety meters, car igniters among others against high voltage power supplies.

Key Segments

By Type High Voltage Axial Lead Diodes High Voltage Surface Mount Diodes Others

By Application Melting of Metals Electrolysis Voltage Amplification Input rectifier for AC devices Voltage Clamping Others

By Layout Common anode Common cathode Single die

By Mounting Surface Mount Hole Mounted

By Current Range 1 A or below 1.1 A to 2 A 2.1 A to 4 A 4.1 A to 10 A 10.1 A to 20 A 20.1 A to 30 A Above 30 A

By End-use Industry Aerospace Defense Pharmaceutical Automotive Industrials Power Supplies Telecommunication Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East Northern Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of High Voltage Diodes?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high voltage diodes include Vishay Intertechnology, Diodes Incorporated, JGD Semiconductor, Hitachi, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Dean Technology, Voltage Multipliers Inc, HVP High Voltage Products GmbH, Ltd, HVGT Semiconductor, Littelfuse, Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., Diotec, HVC Capacitor Manufacturing Co., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies Ag, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microsemi Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, New Jersey Semiconductor, SMC Diode Solutions Co. LTD among others.

Different organizations revolve around organic growth methodologies for example product launch, endorsements and others like licenses and promotions. The inorganic growth strategies observed in the market were acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures.

High Voltage Diodes Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

