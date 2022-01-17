Organic Pea Fiber to See More than Two-Fold Growth in Bakery and Confectionery Through 2029

According to Fact.MR’s Study, Demand for Pea Fiber is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The recent past has seen a surge in interest in pea protein, given its high amino acid content. This, in turn, creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the associated pea fiber market. For every five parts of pea protein produced, three parts of pea fiber are produced as a byproduct. This is usually discarded, and hence, is procured by pea fiber producers at very low costs. Fact.MR in its newest report states that major players in the pea protein market are venturing into this segment, given the low capital investment in setting up complementary infrastructure to extract pea fiber. The sales of pea fiber are projected to grow at significant CAGR through 2030.

Key Takeaways of the Pea Fiber Market

According to Fact.MR, animal feed is the leading application for pea fiber and is expected to continue along the high growth trajectory over the following decade

Organic pea fiber is estimated to be predominantly used in food sector, as an additive in premium organic food

Pea fiber is also used in vegan food products and is the perfect fiber of choice for products directed at lactose-intolerant consumers

Fact.MR notes that pea fiber with non-GMO and HACCP certifications are highly sought after by end-use industries to ensure regulatory compliance

Canada is the world’s largest producer of pea. Moreover, North America has a high density of vegans, making it a highly lucrative market for pea fiber, especially for inner hull pea fiber

Russia is projected to emerge as the largest producer of pea in the not-so-distant future. This, along with the high density of food manufacturers and propensity of the populace towards adopting all natural food products, positions it as a high growth market towards the latter half of the market.

“Usage of pea fiber in beverages such as carbonated drinks is relatively new. This has opened a new revenue stream for pea fiber industry, which is further expected to grow as its penetration increases in this application area” says the Fact.MR analyst

Pea Fiber to See More than Two-Fold Growth in Bakery and Confectionery Through 2029

Fact.MR says that in spite of available, cost effective alternatives for pea fiber like potato and wheat fiber, pea fiber is likely to emerge as popular choice in the upcoming years. This is mainly attributable to its high stability and functional properties. It is widely used as a food additive. The anti-staling and breakage reduction properties of pea fiber has created unique demand in bakery and confectionery applications of pea fiber as an emulsifier. Demand for pea fiber in beverages and bakery & confectionery is further expected to increase over the forecast period.

Pea fiber market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of pea fiber market on the basis of type, source, application, and grade across 6 regions.

Type Inner Fiber

Outer Fiber Source Organic

Conventional Application Bakery

Vegan Meat Substitute

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Animal Foods

Other Application Grade Food Grade

Feed Grade Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Find More Valuable Insights on Pea Fiber Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global pea fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the pea fiber market on the basis of product (inner pea fiber and outer pea fiber), Application (bakery, vegan meat substitute, soups & sauces, beverages, animal foods and other applications), source (organic and conventional) and grade (food grade and feed grade) across six major regions.

Major companies operating in the pea fiber market

Roquette Freres SA

Emsland Group

Puris Proteins LLC

Cosucra

Quadra Chemicals

P&H milling Group

Avena Foods Limited

About the Food & Beverage Division at Fact.MR

From food ingredients, to finished food products, Fact.MR caters to the requirement of the entire value chain of the food and beverages sector. A team of passionate food and beverages industry analysts track the performance of food and beverages as well as those that have just entered their product life cycle. Having over 1,000 published as well as upcoming reports, Fact.MR boasts of having over 1 million plus data points that are collected from 50+ countries for over a decade. The food and beverages team at Fact.MR has been assisting clients in their business expansion as well as new ventures, through their analysis and recommendations.

