Middle East Distribution Transformer Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2022

The Middle East Distribution Transformer Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The Middle East Distribution Transformer market size is projected to value at USD 3.59 billion by 2022, according to a new report published by Million Insights. The demand for better electrical distribution has resulted in rising usage across the commercial, industrial, and power sectors. This is expected to spur product demand. Various advantages including better power quality, reduced line loss, optimal energy use, and reduced energy costs are likely to propel industry growth substantially. Furthermore, it provides investment-related advantages, better compatibility, and reliability. The surging demand to outbound current losses coupled with the growing demand for electricity is further expected to surge the demand by 2022.

Low cost incurred in the conduit and installation of distribution transformers may have a positive impact on industry growth. The fueling demand across facilities and plants that need huge volumes of power supply like data centers is further expected to increase product demand. Moreover, the capability to function at low power frequencies provides advantages like better voltage regulation, reduced power losses, improved service continuity, and increased functional flexibility making it a potential market.

Liquid filled technology segment held over 70% revenue share in 2014 and is expected to grow during the projected period due to various benefits provided by this segment. These include high-reliability service and retro-fit application abilities. Extensive adoption of this segment in a large range of commercial, industrial, and utility applications can further spur product demand over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Medium transformers segment held a share of above 40% of the total revenue in 2014 and is anticipated to observe substantial growth over the forecast years. The growth can be imputed to the reduced cost related to installation of the product.

Small transformers division is expected to observe substantial growth due to increased demand for regulating voltages down in a distribution circuit of a building.

Due to the ability to function at low power frequencies and unmatched superior efficiency, large transformers division is expected to witness considerable growth in the next seven years. Further, these are incorporated with oil pumps or water-cooled heat exchangers, and cooling fans to prevent heat.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the leading market and held a share exceeding 35% of the total revenue in 2014. Growing government spending and urbanization in the power industry is expected to be the major factor that boosts demand in the region.

Major players include Alstom, Siemens, ABB, Bawan, Alfanar Electrical Systems, and Abaft Middle East. The market is expected to observe various challenges due to constant changes in government regulations and norms along with the increasing prices of raw material creating substantial value chain analysis.

