North America Building Thermal Insulation Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

The North America Building Thermal Insulation Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The North America building thermal insulation market size is projected to value at USD 10.75 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, Conducive regulations regarding reducing energy consumption are expected to be the key factor for the increasing popularity of these products. These materials help in lowering the heat piled up within the buildings thereby, reducing the dependency on air conditioners.

The blowing hosts that are used in the insulation sector have ozone-depleting materials that can harm the environment. These agents are employed in different insulation materials like phenolic foam, PU foams, XPS, and EPS contain carbon dioxide, pentane, and hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), which are termed as key greenhouse gases.

The fiberglass witnesses the highest penetration and has a first-mover advantage in the North American industry. The product has observed huge popularity due to minimal fire accidents. Fiberglass can easily be installed using DIY tools, which have supported the market expansion. Extruded polystyrene (EPS) is popular in Europe and is further acquiring higher attention among the consumers of North America. EPS is likely to account for the fastest-growing segment based on product.

Being an established market, the industry has observed slow but steady growth in a majority of application divisions. The demand for insulation materials has been on a rise for many years and therefore, the market is price sensitive. Moreover, new constructions and enactment of energy-efficient codes is expected to lead to increased competitive rivalry in the industry.

North America Building Thermal Insulation Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Glass wool

Mineral wool

EPS

XPS

Other

North America Building Thermal Insulation Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Roof

Walls

Floor

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Dow Building Solutions

CertainTeed Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

Owens Corning Corp

Huntsman International LLC

