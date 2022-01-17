Explosive Detection Kit Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2030

As the event of terrorism in Europe has increased fivefold since last two decades, the demand for explosive detection kit is escalating every year. Explosive detection kit remains in high demand for aviation surveillance, military, bomb squads, etc.

As anarchists and terrorists are improvising in their explosive material, there is a continuous requirement to update the explosive detection kits in the market. Countries are spending immensely to ensure the safety of citizen and critical infrastructure, and the proven technology of explosion detection is an important part of it.

Explosive Detection Kit Market: Segmentation

The Explosive Detection Kit market can be segmented based on form, type and sales channel.

Based on explosive material, the Explosive Detection market can be segmented into:

Nitroaromatic

Nitramines and Nitrate Ester

Inorganic Nitrates

Chlorates and Bromates

Peroxide

Acids and Bases

Based on trace sample collected, the Explosive Detection Kit market can be segmented into:

Contacted

Non-contacted

Based on technology used, the Explosive Detection market can be segmented into:

Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)

Pulsed-Ultraviolet Laser Raman Spectroscopy

MEMS-Based Explosive Particle Detection

others

Based on End-user, the Explosive Detection market can be segmented into:

Aviation Screening

Bomb Squad

Counter Terrorist Police

Based on the sales channel, the Explosive Detection Kit market can be segmented into:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Online Retail Others



Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Explosive Detection Kit Market: Key Players

UK based Smith Detection is the leading company manufacturing explosive detection kit, operating in over 50 countries. Chemsee, Morphix Technologies, Thermo Fisher and technomaxx are other notable companies working in this sector. To secure the safety of its citizen, governmental organizations have also marked their footprint in the development of explosive detection kit.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and India’s DRDO has made numerous technological advancement in explosive detection kit in recent times such as an increase in the number of homegrown explosives detectable by the kit. Smith Detection’s explosive detection kits have many novel features including non-contact tracing, touchscreen display, etc.

To enhance its market, the company has collaborated with US Baggage Handling System. To make explosive detection safer for bomb squads, Morphix Technologies has claimed that their explosive detection kit can be managed by robot also.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

