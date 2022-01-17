Kayak Market Report Explored in Latest Research Forecast Period 2022 to 2031

The report issues key market dynamics that include drivers, restrains, and opportunities for the market growth. Influential trends guiding direction of the market expansion have also been elaborated in the overview chapter. A robust research methodology has been employed by analysts at Fact.MR for determining the intensity of competition in the global kayak market. An intensity map included in the report lists key players supporting the market growth, and offers in-depth analysis on these players on the basis of key developments made by these players, along with their company overview, key financials, and product overview.

Top-Notch Fishing Kayaks offered by Manufacturers to Influence the Market Expansion

With the season of water sports being in close proximity of enthusiasts, kayak sales are witnessing a significant surge across the globe. Fishing kayaks account for majority of the sales. Several manufacturers view fishing kayaks as a lucrative opportunity with the existence of uncharted territory in the kayak market, as compared to the stand-up paddling that has become a saturated market. Established kayak manufacturers are currently offering top-notch fishing kayak models, thereby driving sales of the category. Several groups of individuals have sought fun, accessibility, and mobility in kayak fishing.

Kayaking is an environment-friendly sport, which is human powered for the outdoor enthusiasts who crave natural experiences. Sales of accessories and necessities that go along with the sport have also witnessed a robust growth, meanwhile demonstrating the impacts that sales of kayak have on relevant categories. Estimations imply generational factors will rev up kayak sales, as more & more Baby Boomers, who favor human-powered recreation and tend to be active outdoor enthusiasts, retire and seek soft adventures to leverage their leisure time. In a bid to escalate revenue amassed from the tourism industry, several governments around the world are encouraging growth of the water sports industry through implementation of promotional campaigns coupled with the recruitment of tour operators. Such promotional initiatives will further propel participation in kayaking, thereby boosting sales of kayak.

Market Taxonomy

Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • APEJ
  • MEA
Product Type
  • Recreational
  • Touring
  • Racing
Sales Channel
  • Sports Variety Stores
  • Third Party Online Channel
  • Direct-to-Customer Online Channel
  • Modern Trade Channels
Buyer Type
  • Individual
  • Institutional
  • Promotional

The report covers following Kayak Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Kayak Market
  • Latest industry Kayak Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Kayak Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Kayak Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Kayak Market major players
  • Kayak Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Kayak Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

