Comfy Kozy Offers Ultimate Solutions To Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Demands

Customer satisfaction is at the core of everything the family-owned Versailles, PA-based business does when its five-strong team responds to plumber and heating and air conditioning queries.

Whether its installations and maintenance for HVAC in Allegheny County or heating and plumbing repairs across the tristate area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, Comfy Kozy is a prime provider for American Home Shield and HAS home warranty companies.

“You can rest assured that we will get the job done right the first time,” commented company President Anthony Fergelec. “We’re focused on providing high-quality services by providing 100% customer satisfaction, and we do everything to meet and exceed their expectations.”

With their technicians each having more than ten years of experience, they are more than skilled to deal with problems wrapped around boilers, drain cleaning, sewer camera inspections, and finding solutions to water heater and air conditioning issues.

Armed with expertise and state of the art equipment, they can rapidly detect what needs to be done. Comfy Kozy has also implemented a policy that ensures customer satisfaction through a choice of repair level according to their liking and budgets.

Their wealth of knowledge is drawn from more than a century’s worth of service to the local areas. The business was established in 1919 by Steve Fergelec and then carried on by his son Stephen Fergelec with his two sons, Steve Jr. and Anthony Fergelec.

After the passing of Steve Fergelec Jr., the business passed to Anthony Fergelec. While the business changed its name to Comfy Kozy® Heating Cooling Plumbing in 2007, it remains one of the best-known plumbing and heating companies in the tri-state area.

They have built houses, completed system renovations for historic apartment buildings, and multiple home plumbing, heating and cooling repairs over the decades. Anthony Fergelec is also a Navy PGW veteran, an instructor at Associated Master Plumbers of Alleghany County Plumbing Apprentice School and a volunteer at Hartford Heights VFD.

For more information or to book an appointment, contact Comfort Kozy on 412 829 1645 or email: lkaden82@gmail.com. Their full scope of services can be viewed at https://comfykozy.com/.