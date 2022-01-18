Behind the Scenes of BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™ is now releasing still photos taken during production of “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS,” its ninth Season Five boating safety and boater education video.

Every Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST), a new behind-the-scenes album will debut on America’s Boating Channel’s Facebook page.

This week, the “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS” video will be highlighted concurrently on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

“BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS” covers the evolution of boat-to-boat and boat-to-shore communications. Viewers will learn about VHF-DSC marine radios. EPIRBs, PLBs, and the new I-911 system.

America’s Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

America’s Boating Channel’s fifth season videos, which premiered throughout the Fall 2021 boating season, include “KNOWLEDGE VERSUS SKILLS,” “WEAR AN ECOS,” “CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS,” COLLISION AVOIDANCE,” “BUI FATALITIES,” “NEW LABEL BENEFITS,” “FIRE EXTINGUISHER STANDARDS,” “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS,” and “COLD WEATHER BOATING.”

America’s Boating Channel is now accepting applications for participants in the production of its Season Six videos. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the Top Marine Media Outlet in 2021, America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com