RecProtect Plans first trip to the Calgary RV Expo & Sale in 2022

Calgary, AB, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — RecProtect is excited to announce that they will be attending the Calgary RV Expo & Sale 2022 for the first time.

RecProtect offers recreational vehicle insurance for residents of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. At the Calgary RV Expo & Sale, the Mount Forest, Ontario based brokerage will teach participants about travel trailers, park model trailers, fifth wheel trailers, and boat insurance. RecProtect will also discuss policy coverage options for RVs.

The RV Expo will showcase RV dealers from Alberta and attendees will get the chance to see the newest innovations and trends in RVs and camping. You will find more than 200 RV models at the show in January featuring the latest 2020 RV inventory.

If you are planning to purchase an RV or go on a Canadian journey next year, make sure you stop by the RecProtect Booth #338 to find how you can take advantage of great RV insurance deals. You will have a chance to meet the friendly RecProtect team and set up a policy on the spot.

RecProtect will be at the expo on January 27, 12pm-9pm, January 28 & 29, 10am-9pm, and January 30, 10am-5pm. RecProtect’s insurance brokers will be on hand to answer any questions about RV Insurance.

Calgary RV Expo & Sale 2022

The RV Expo runs from January 27-30, 2022 and is located at the BMO Centre – Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta. Full details can be found here: https://rvda-alberta.org/shows/calgaryrvshow/.

To buy tickets, go here: https://www.showpass.com/calgary-rvexpo/.



About RecProtect

RecProtect is operated by Coburn Insurance and is based in Mount Forest, Ontario. The brokerage simplifies insurance and guarantees an RV quote in less than a minute and the opportunity to purchase the policy within five minutes. RecProtect is a modern recreational insurance company and the only provider in Canada to offer real time quotes/policy issuance to clients. A modern approach to a company backed by over 100 years of experience. The company specializes in insurance for park models, travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers but also offers insurance coverage for homes, autos, farms, and more. Visit RecProtect: www.RecProtect.ca, email: service@recprotect.ca, or call 1-888-887-0881.

For more information contact:

Danielle Smith, Business Development/Sales Executive

service@recprotect.ca

1-888-887-0881