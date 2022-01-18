6 Worst Things You Can Do To Your Hair During The Winter Months

London, UK, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — The winter season can be quite unforgiving to your crowning glory. It can get dry and frizzy —plus, you’d have t deal with static electricity almost every day. This is why if you ask a professional hairdresser in Jewellery Quarter, it’s important to pay more attention to your hair during the colder months. Have you ever wondered what are the worst things that you can do to your hair during this time of the year? We’ve compiled six of them in this article.

Not brushing your hair gently. Brushing can be such a trivial thing as you’re doing it to your hair every single day. But when not done right, it can be the very reason why your hair can easily break. During winter, it’s best to use a wide-tooth hairbrush with smooth-coated prongs. As wet hair is especially vulnerable to breakage, wait for a while before you comb it.

Shower using lukewarm water. Many a hairdresser Jewellery Quarter say that showering with super hot water is one mistake that many people make during colder months. This can take away moisture from your hair, so make sure to use lukewarm water instead. Shampooing only twice a week and deep-conditioning once a week is strongly recommended.

Going out with wet hair. If you have wet hair and you go outside when the temperature is freezing, it can make your strands freeze and break. So make it a point to air-dry your hear thoroughly before stepping out of your home. For further protection, you should also wear a hat, beanie, or hooded jacket.

Subjecting your hair to heat styling. There are many ways wherein you can damage your hair during winter — and one of the worst ones is doing too much heat-aided styling. Whether you’re curling or straightening your hair, it’s best to apply some protection first. Or if you can avoid it altogether, it’s much better. When styling your hair, also make sure to not pull it back too tightly as it can make your hair more prone to breaking.

Using alcohol-based products excessively. Having a reliable hairdresser Jewellery Quarter is essential to keeping your hair healthy especially during wintertime. They will help you prevent applying alcohol-based products to your hair too much. And if you need to bleach or colour your hair, they’ll know how to do so in a way that can minimise the risk of hair damage.

Not minding what you eat and drink. Taking care of your hair entails eating the right food. Boost your consumption of food rich in iron, and vitamins A, C, and D. Also, it’s a must to hydrate well as it can help stimulate hair growth and prevent your scalp from getting dry.

