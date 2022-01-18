Alta Technologies Appoints Corey Donovan as President

Donovan to lead Alta’s ongoing growth in the IT Hardware resale industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Alta Technologies, Inc. announced today that Corey Donovan has been appointed President of the company. An experienced leader in IT resale, Donovan will assume responsibilities immediately. Jason Wenning continues to serve as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Donovan most recently served in the industry as C.O.O. of Vibrant Technologies, Inc., prior to forming his own IT channel recruitment business. He brings to Alta over 15 years of leadership experience in operations, systems, sales, marketing, and partnerships.

“Alta is one of the most trusted companies in the Enterprise IT resale space, known for the rock-solid reliability of its equipment, along with the expertise and integrity of its staff” said incoming President, Corey Donovan. “It is special to have this opportunity to lead Alta to the next level, and to share their story with a broader market in IT.”

“With Corey’s deep experience in our industry, we’re excited to have him here to help continue our momentum” said Jason Wenning, Chief Operating Officer. “I am looking forward to working with him to build on our success.”

About Alta Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1995, Alta Technologies is North America’s top buyer & seller of refurbished Servers, Networking and Data Storage hardware. With over one million products in stock and an unparalleled investment in engineering, Alta is the go-to for IT buyers looking for affordable & reliable upgrades and configured systems alike.

To service their client base, boasting partners from the Fortune 100 organizations to MSPs and the leading maintenance companies, Alta is always in the market to buy excess IT equipment. Alta buys packages ranging from a single system or switch, to entire data centers.

