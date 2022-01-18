ViDU Announce Huge Offers for Coaching Institutes on Republic Day 2022

Noida, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Republic Day commemorations serve as a reminder of all that our country’s great leaders and freedom fighters battled for, as well as how we, as citizens, must continue to honour and value them.

It’s a day when people of all faiths, cultures, towns, and areas of the country join together to honour our country’s rich history and culture.

“Let us remember our country’s glorious heritage and be proud to call India home.

Although Republic Day has been proclaimed a national holiday, have you ever considered how you may make the most of it? What can you do to make this day memorable?

All of your questions have been answered!

“A thousand salutes to our great country. May it flourish even more wealthy and splendid”

If you enjoy assisting others and want to earn some extra money in your spare time, becoming an online tutor is a great fit! Not only do you get to set your own hours, but you can also set your own pricing.

Working as a tutor or developing your own course during the holidays can be extremely lonely. However, there is one thing you can do to ensure that your holidays are joyful and festive: work with an online platform like ViDU!

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that her is an Indian – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”

On the occasion of Republic Day, ViDU is giving special discounts.

We’ve compiled a list of our top Republic Day deals to encourage growth in your business over the holiday season, allowing you to reach out to new potential students.

ViDU is a SaaS platform that allows course creators to sell online courses, mock tests, test series, quizzes, study materials, and live classrooms. It allows individual course designers, as well as coaching institutes and organisations, to earn from their passions.

Exam software and live class software are both available on the site for selling mock examinations and running live classes. These programmes have tremendous capabilities that allow course developers to easily post sample tests, sell, design, and upload courses, as well as teach live classes.

ViDU offers several distinguishing features that set it different from the competitors.

Get the best deals on our website right now and share your talents for a low cost!

Visit vidu tech to learn more about the platform and it’s functionality.

If you have any questions, please email us at sales@vidu.tech or call us at +91 9811390208.