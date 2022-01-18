Bhutani Grandthum Noida Extension | Commercial Shops | Retails Shops Projects In Noida

Noida, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Bhutani Grandthum Noida Extension commercial project launched by Bhutani Group. The hub of commercial properties is right here! Grab the largest opportunity to buy top-rate industrial projects in Noida Extension with the famed Bhutani Group.

At the heart of Noida extension lies Bhutani Grandthum, a grand commercial assignment that offers retail stores and office areas for all varieties of commercial functions. One glance at the extravagant infrastructure, great environment, inexpensive pricing, and accessible vicinity supplied by way of Bhutani Grandthum is enough to entice you and start with all your enterprise ventures from here best. Bhutani Infra is one of the maximum outstanding names in the real estate global. The organization is stimulated through innovation, and as a result, it implements the very best industry standards, trendy strategies, and pinnacle-notch amenities to set new benchmarks for itself and the actual estate industry too. Established in 1996, the institution has launched several residential and business complexes in the prominent places of Delhi-NCR. The institution is well-known for its surprising infrastructure and well-timed delivery. Some of the most successful initiatives via Bhutani Group.

BhutaniGrandthum Features:-

Easy get admission to all retail stores.

8 minutes drive from City Centre Noida.

Small-Sized Office & Retail Spaces.

Green building infrastructure.

Adequate parking space for the clients.

Earthquake resistant R.C.C framed structure.

Automatic hearth detection and suppression device.

CCTV surveillance and protection system is not unusual regions with getting admission to manipulating.

Centralized AC structures.

Earthquake resistant R. C. C framed structure

Swimming pool

Metro Connectivity

Basements car parking

Shopping mall

Mini theatre

Buy premium office space, retail shop space. Bhutani Grandthum price list, starting 35 lacs* with an easy installments plan. The extravagant infrastructure, great ambiance, affordable price, and accessible location are offered by Bhutani Grandthum. The extravagant infrastructure, great ambiance, affordable price, and accessible location are offered by Bhutani Grandthum. Commercial Retail & Office Spaces ( Commercial space in Bhutani Grandthum ) at prime location of Noida Extension and excellent connectivity to Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi.

For more details-

Email- info@realty360degree.com

Contact- +918929959839

Website- https://www.bhutanigrandthumnoida.co.in/

Business Address- G-172, Sector-63, Noida , Uttar Pradesh-201301