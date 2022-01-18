Paramount Golfforeste | Villas | Office Space | Studio Apartments Greater Noida

Noida Extension, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Presenting Paramount Golfforeste, Sector Zeta, Greater Noida – a gem situated amidst vast expanses of tranquil serene. Offering panoramic views of nature, these 3 BHK and 4 BHK independent golf villas, has been lovingly restored to their pristine beauty.

Paramount Golfforeste Floor Plan

Have a blissful morning with Paramount Golfforeste Floor Plan which includes

Paramount Villas: 1742 sq ft to 3008 sq ft.

Paramount Studios: 435 sq ft to 880 sq ft.

Paramount Apartments: 1260 sq ft to 1730 sq ft.

Paramoffice Office space: 425 sq ft to 495 sq ft.

Take in the views of the lush green plantations and mist-laden clouds, don’t wait anymore, and envision your mornings with a freshly brewed cup of tea, enjoyed while basking in the scenic view of pristine nature with Paramount Golf foreste price list starting from 18* lacs onwards. You can also check out Paramount Golfforeste office space, one of the most premium projects to take your professional life next level. Surrounded by restaurants and residential property to make your life more convenient, this is one of the most demanding office spaces in Greater Noida.

What else do you want when you can have Paramount premium apartments surrounded with paved walkways, manicured lawns, and featuring a private pool, it is a cozy retreat at a walking distance from office space in Greater Noida West which is far away from the bustle of city life.

Paramount Amenities

You will have everything at your ease as it is property staff, shopping center, banquet hall, senior citizen sit-out area, and much more.

Live your life with total comfort as the project has power backup, 24*7 water supply, High-speed elevators, lift, Intercom, laundry services, guest accommodation, and much more.

Enter into a luxurious life with your private pool, sun deck, Canopy Court, badminton court, yoga, and meditation area, table tennis, kid’s play area, swimming pool, badminton court, basketball, squash court, and whatnot.

Apart from this in paramount office space , you will be having full furnished office space, 24*7 power backup and water supply, separate washrooms.

Specified area for meditation and yoga, cycling track, and a lot more.

Generous and comfortable fully furnished bedrooms along with attached washrooms.

Location Advantages of the project

Near JP Cricket Stadium and Wipro Tech.

Within reach of FNG Expressway.

2 mins drive away from Aqua Line Metro Station.

Reach Pari Chowk in just 10 min.

Gaur Chowk Noida Extension is at a distance of 12 min drive.

Make your daily traveling easier as you can reach 20 min at Noida Sector 62 Metro Station.

Paramount Group is one of the most reputed and genuine builders in the field of real estate. The builder not only offers office space in Noida Extension but also luxurious apartments and villas just to make you experience a posh life with total privacy. The group not only offers qualified projects but also magnificent life which you won’t be able to have at a price of paramount. Don’t wait and book your site now with us by giving us a call at 8929959817. To know more about the project you can also visit our website – https://www.paramountgolfforeste.in/

