Lark Athens Is the Ideal Place to Live and Study

Athens, Georgia, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Athens is pleased to announce they have created the ideal place for students attending the University of Georgia to live and study. The apartment complex offers everything students need to enjoy a better quality of life with an independent lifestyle close to campus at an affordable rate.

At Lark Athens, students can choose the right floor plan to accommodate their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Residents can choose a studio or one-bedroom apartment to live alone or room with other individuals in two, three, and four-bedroom apartment floor plans. The monthly per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, garage parking, and access to community amenities. Students can pay an additional monthly fee for a furnishing package. Other add-ons include a den in one-bedroom apartments, extra-large apartments, and townhome units.

Lark Athens strives to give students the amenities they need for a more comfortable college lifestyle. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, study spaces, a resort-style swimming pool, grilling stations, a game and media room, and social events held throughout the year for residents and their friends. The housing units are pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their precious pets along for their college adventures.

Anyone interested in learning about the off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark Athens website or by calling 1-706-227-6222.

Company: Lark Athens

Address: 909 E. Broad St.

City: Athens

State: GA

Zip code: 30601

Telephone number: 1-706-227-6222