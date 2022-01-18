Ion at the Ballpark Offers Luxurious Student Living

Birmingham, Alabama, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ion at the Ballpark is pleased to announce they offer luxurious student living close to the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. The comfortable apartments strive to create the best living environment to make life easier for their residents.

Students who wish to live at Ion at the Ballpark have their choice of apartment sizes, including studio apartments and one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans. The apartment complex is conveniently close to the campus, giving students easy access to their classes and on-campus activities. Rent for each apartment includes high-speed Internet access, trash disposal, and access to all the community amenities. Students can pay an additional monthly fee for upgrades, such as balconies, furnishings, ballpark views, and space in the parking garage.

Ion at the Ballpark offers many amenities to make student living as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. These features include a VIP lounge and pool, premier fitness center, private work pods, collaborative media rooms, social spaces, and more. Students can easily walk to nearby dining and shopping venues.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxurious student living complex can find out more by visiting the Ion at the Ballpark website or by calling 1-205-203-4370.

About Ion at the Ballpark: Ion at the Ballpark is a luxurious off-campus student living complex located at the ballpark on the University of Alabama at Birmingham campus. Students can choose from various floor plans to share with their friends or live alone with convenient access to the campus. Upgrades are available for an additional fee to help residents customize their living experience.

Company: Ion at the Ballpark

Address: 200 16th St. S

City: Birmingham

State: AL

Zip code: 35233

Telephone number: 1-205-203-4370