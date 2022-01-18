Lark Central Florida Offers Luxury Student Living

Orlando, Florida, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Central Florida is pleased to announce they give students a luxury living experience while remaining close to the University of Central Florida campus. The comfortable living environment includes everything students need to enjoy their college years to their fullest.

At Lark Central Florida, student residents have their choice of floor plans to share with friends or live with random roommates through the matching program. The floor plan options include studio apartments, along with one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Townhomes are also available for four-bedroom units. Students can request a parking space for an additional monthly fee. The rent for each apartment includes Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

Lark Central Florida includes various amenities to improve the quality of life for their student residents. Students can take advantage of the resort-style swimming pool with cabana lounges, a poolside club room, a 24-hour fitness center, a lighted court and sand volleyball, a gaming lounge with multi-screen TV wall, and more. Social events throughout the year are open to student residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxury student living options can find out more by visiting the Lark Central Florida website or by calling 1-407-730-9400.

About Lark Central Florida: Lark Central Florida is an off-campus housing community for students attending the University of Central Florida. They strive to make student living as comfortable and enjoyable as possible for their residents. The luxury complex offers everything students need to ensure a high quality of life as they attend college.

Company: Lark Central Florida

Address: 3200 N Alafaya Trail

City: Orlando

State: FL

Zip code: 32826

Telephone number: 1-407-730-9400