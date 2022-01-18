Dataworks Offers Business Card USB Drives, Partners with Yangaroo

Manhattan, Oradell, NJ, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Dataworks is pleased to announce they offer business card USB drives that contain your contact information to make it easy to share your brand and provide recipients with a usable storage device. In addition, they have partnered with Yangaroo, a media content technology company, to provide video and commercial spot distribution to their customers.

At Dataworks, customers can request personalized business card USB drives. These USB drives are a valuable marketing tool for brands that help them share information about their business with prospective clients. Whether businesses need to copy a USB drive to create a full stock of business card USB drives or they simply order blank USB drives for brand recognition, the team at Dataworks is ready to provide the high-quality service they deserve. Their primary focus is to provide their customers with the best customer service in the industry to ensure they can effectively reach their target audience and grow their business.

In addition to the business card USB drives, Dataworks is pleased to partner with Yangaroo to expand the services they can provide to their customers. Yangaroo specializes in media production, ensuring their clients get the high-quality results they need to effectively market their business.

Anyone interested in learning about the business card USB drives or the partnership with Yangaroo can find out more by visiting the Dataworks website or by calling 1-212-967-5500.

About Dataworks: Dataworks is a full-service media company specializing in media conversions, providing their customers with CD and DVD conversions, along with digital conversion from tape formats. They understand the importance of quality customer service and strive to produce the best results for every project they undertake. Customers can expect prompt, high-quality products, no matter what type of conversion they need to complete.

