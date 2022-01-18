Clear aligners: Is It Worth The Hype?

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — If you are conscious about your smile, chances are that you have already heard and read about clear aligners for teeth straightening. While clear aligners are appropriate for patients of all ages, it is a big win among adult patients who want to improve their smiles without the need for traditional metal braces. As the name suggests clear aligners are transparent and help hide the fact that you are undergoing a straightening treatment unless someone looks too closely at your smile.

“Unlike before, there is no more stigma around adults seeking orthodontic treatments,” says Emirates Dental. “Studies show that crooked teeth are not just a cosmetic problem. People with misaligned teeth are at increased risk of developing gum diseases anhd tooth decay as well as face issues with chewing, swallowing, and even breathing. The misaligned teeth also put stress on the jaw muscles and temporomandibular joint which can lead to long term headaches and jaw pain.”

As people get educated in the matters of good dental practices, more and more of them are signing up for orthodontic treatments. Today, there are just as many adult patients as children and adolescents are waiting outside some of the best dental clinics in Dubai for dental braces and invisible aligners.

Between traditional braces and clear aligners, the latter has an edge over the other. Clear aligners are less visible and comfortable, making them a clear winner among all age groups. Additionally, the aligners are removable; which makes it easier for patients to take them off while eating, brushing, and flossing as well as not having them on during special occasions.

“One of the biggest challenges of having traditional braces is dental hygiene,” continues—Emirates Dental. “Anyone who had worn them would tell you how uncomfortable it is to clean between the wires and the brackets, especially after a meal. Not to mention there are several food restrictions for patients while they are on braces to not break the wire or brackets off.”

Apart from making brushing and flossing easier, clear aligners themselves can be removed and cleaned by brushing or soaking them in a cleaning solution. In short, clear aligners make life easier for people who need orthodontic treatment without the discomfort and hassle of metal braces.

So the final verdict? Clear aligners are definitely worth the hype.