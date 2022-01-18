Clear Aligner Treatment Dos and Don’ts You Need To Know

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Clear aligners are undoubtedly one of the most popular orthodontic treatments currently available in the country. This treatment is designed to be simple and effective with minimal discomfort for straightening teeth. However, to get the most out of this treatment in the shortest time possible, orthodontists recommend a few dos and don’ts.

“It takes some effort to get that beautiful smile you are striving for,” says Emirates Dental. “In addition to wearing your clear aligners for a minimum of 22 hours a day, we recommend rules that help speed up the process and give you the best results.”

Wearing the clear aligners for hours, especially while you sleep, causes bacteria to upon them. So you must take your aligners out every morning and night as a routine. Along with brushing your teeth, do soak your aligners in a denture cleaning solution or aligner cleaner at least once a day. On top of your morning and evening routine, you must also rinse off your aligners every time you remove them to prevent plaque and dried saliva build up on the trays.

During your treatment, you may have several sets of aligners and spare aligner trays that need to be worn accordingly. Usually, you may have to switch out your aligners every few weeks. So ensure that you always have the correct set of aligners and spares with you, especially if you are traveling. To ensure that there is no delay or interruptions in your treatment, plan your trips accordingly. Visit your dentist beforehand and get your aligners on hand before you set out on your trips.

Whenever the trays are not in use, do store them safely, away from sharp objects, pets, and children. You must also ensure that the aligners are not under direct sunlight or left in hot cars or places where there is excessive heat. Many leave their aligner trays out without their case or keep them covered in paper napkins.

These careless mistakes can damage your aligners and cause plaque to build upon them causing discoloration. Also, never clean your aligners using colored toothpaste, scented soaps, mouthwash, or hot water as it can all cause the clear aligners to build a residue and get discolored.

“The clear aligners fit snugly in the patient’s mouth, which is why many of them forget to take it out while eating and drinking,” continues Emirates Dental. “This is a huge mistake. Do not eat or drink anything other than water while wearing the aligner trays as it can discolor and damage them.”

The highlight of clear aligners is that they are barely visible, allowing patients to have a discreet orthodontic treatment experience. So while these rules may seem a tad too much, forming a routine for your aligners and sticking to it will help proceed with the treatment smoothly and give you that killer smile you deserve in no time.

For more information regarding clear aligner treatments, book your appointment at Emirates Dental Clinic in Dubai today.