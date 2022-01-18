Gaurav Jalan, Founder, Packman Packaging Wins Indian Icon Award 2021 for Contribution in Sustainably Packaging.

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Mr Gaurav Jalan, Founder and Director, Packman Packaging Pvt Ltd, wins the prestigious Indian Icon Award 2021 for his organization’s contribution in the field of sustainable packaging Industry by the leading Indian NGO, National Human Rights Organization, India.

Packman Packaging which is one of India’s leading corrugated box (100% recyclable) manufacturer, and packaging to some of world’s leading e-commerce brands, electronic companies, Indian start-ups, SMEs has been working on sustainability on the three main areas-

Reduction of their footprint (Reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gases, water usage, divert complete waste to landfill)

Re-imagining their customer solutions (total customer-centric solutions include ethical supply line, responsible materials, sustainable based innovations, Measurable benefits)

Benefiting Planet (Food security, healthy surroundings, protecting resources, improving lives)

According to Mr Gaurav Jalan, Founder & Director, Packman Packaging, “at Packman Packaging sustainability is one of our top priorities and maintain a careful balance to form long-term value for us and for our stakeholders. We work to ensure our work and operation does no-or least impact to our planet and environment.”

Mr Jalan, further add, “we embarked on our formal sustainability journey with many sustainability priorities in our operations. And when you wanted more, we listened. Our stakeholders have made it absolutely clear that sustainability is the most critical aspect to them. This is why we at Packman Packaging making it one of our top priorities. Sustainability clearly is not a one-person job. Thus, with the assistance of our dedicated employees, dynamic partners, and various multi-stakeholder partnerships, together we are up for the challenge. Packman Packaging is speeding up innovation and development of end-to-end solutions, engaging in advanced technology and investments, and leading partnership to decrease waste across the value chain.”.

Packman pledges to make and advance its innovative packaging solutions to be completely 100% recyclable or reusable by 2035.”

About Packman Packaging

Packman Packaging is one of the largest manufacturers of corrugated boxes, corrugated rolls, bubble rolls, bubble pouches, courier bags, POD jackets, duct tapes, e-commerce shipping bags in India.

Packman Packaging store is an eCommerce packaging supply store is dedicated one-stop solution for every packaging needs for every kind of customers. Whether you are a startup or operating an online business that needs an ongoing e-commerce package supplies or a manufacturer that ships products all over the world, Packman Packaging’s online store can help you with your requirement of quality packaging material, printing customized logo on packages, and on-time delivery at your business address.

With PAN India delivery, customer helpline support, best discount offers, hassle-free product replacement and on-time delivery services, Packman Packaging store is India’s first preference for online packaging purchases.

About National Human Rights Organization

National Human Rights Organization is a Charitable Public Trust registered under the Government of India. Headquartered in New Delhi, we operate throughout India and beyond to spread human rights awareness and education. Currently, NHRO has 17 branches working towards the common cause of promoting every citizen’s birth rights. We are committed to creating a world where every human is respected, equal and free.