Leading Helical Pile Manufacturer Cantsink to Showcase Its Popular Support Systems at World of Concrete January 18-20

Atlanta, Ga, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Cantsink is a leading manufacturer of helical piles throughout the United States. The company is known for its custom, ICC-certified helical piles and patented construction support systems for a wide range of commercial and residential developments.

Cantsink’s engineering team has been recognized by industry professionals across the nation for its foundation support expertise in projects including home elevation, extreme weather protection and recovery, new construction support, remedial support, tieback support, tilt-up wall stability, pool support, alternative energy support, and utility support. A LEED-certified manufacturing company, Cantsink also uses its expertise in solar to support its net-zero energy facility outside of Atlanta.

“Our team looks forward to meeting with many of our clients and industry friends at World of Concrete,” said Patrick Hutchinson, chief executive officer of Cantsink. “We are proud to support this industry that we know so well. After more than 30 years in business, our clients trust the experience of our team and the quality of our products – all made with 100 percent U.S. steel.”

Cantsink will be at World of Concrete January 18-20, in booth No. C5838 in Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Cantsink team will meet with both new and existing clients, and will be available to answer questions about its highly acclaimed helical pile solutions and structural foundations.

Cantsink is a LEED-certified piling manufacturing company trusted throughout the nation to supply innovative, strong and cost-effective helical piles. The company has been in the helical pile industry since 1988, innovating piles for a wide variety of structures in both commercial and residential projects. Cantsink’s team of professional engineers have more than 45 years of combined experience and can supply custom helical piles for new building contractor projects, and provide foundations or tiebacks for nearly any structure. Building on its pioneering experience in the solar industry as a net-zero energy facility, Cantsink leveraged that expertise to become a recognized national leader in the fast-growing solar industry as well. In 2013, Cantsink began manufacturing racking systems for ground-mounted solar projects and formed its branded racking system, Brilliant Rack, in 2014. For more information, please email info@Cantsink.com or call (678) 280-7453.