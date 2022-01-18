All About Flanges Manufacturers in India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Trimac Piping Solutions is one of the largest Flanges Manufacturers in India. We offer our customers reliable, cost-effective, and high-quality superior Stainless Steel Flanges products according to international specification ASTM and dimensional specification ANSI/ASME. Extensive capability range, exceptional quality, and unrivaled customer service make Trimac Piping Solutions Flanges the premiere value solution for all of your flanges needs.

Trimac Piping Solutions is one of the premier Quality Stainless Steel Flanges exporter in India. Trimac Piping Solutions has been a trusted vendor as a Steel Flanges distributor & dealer in your country. We take pride in our rapid and accurate shipping in your country.

All the Stainless Steel and Carbon Steel Flanges are used in various industries and its usages such as Mechanical Industry, Chemical Industry, Petrochemical Industry, etc. Each Steel Flange has a different ability to form different applications as per the design requirements and application. Some other types of Flanges are used in different applications especially for specified purposes.

 

Types of Flanges

 

ANSI B16.5 Flanges Applications and Uses

  • Stainless Steel Flanges used in Petrochemical Industries
  • Stainless Steel Flanges used in Refineries Industries
  • Companion Flanges used in Heat Exchangers
  • Flanges used in Sugar Industries
  • Stainless Steel Lap Joint Flanges used in Chemical Industries
  • SS Flanges used in Oil and Gas Industries
  • Stainless Steel Flanges used in Pharmaceuticals
  • Flanges used in Power Plants

