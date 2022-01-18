MBBS in Ukraine, Best Opportunity for Indian Students

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ukraine is one of the popular study destinations among medical aspirants in India and the world. The country has been gaining its popularity from the past years and still now it is in the trend amongst the top MBBS destinations in the world. Talking about the ranking, Ukrainian medical universities has a position among top 100 medical universities in the world. Almost all pass-outs of the medical universities of Ukraine are practicing in the top hospitals in the world. Because of the highly affordable fees structure, the country becomes the hotspot of the top international medical students. High-quality educational facilities in the low-cost budget are the main attraction for MBBS in Ukraine for Indian students.

There are many medical universities in Ukraine for international students and for some universities there are two intake of admission. One is September (Fall) intake and other is January (winter) intake. Currently admissions are open for January 2022 intake for MBBS in Ukraine at top universities with limited seats. The top medical universities of Ukraine offer MBBS at low cost. Also all universities accept English as the medium of study for international students. This is one of the reasons why aspirants from India and other countries become passionate about MBBS in Ukraine 2022. The top medical college in Ukraine is recognized by NMC and WHO are popular in all the European as well as the American countries.

The total duration of medical studies in Ukraine is 6 academic years. International students who opt for the Ukrainian medium MBBS course have to spend 7 years in the study; 6 years in medical study and 1 extra year to learn the Ukrainian language.

Benefits in study MBBS in Ukraine

Easy admission process

Direct admission without entrance exam.

Low and Subsidized course fee

High European style standard of living

Worldwide accepted degree

Availability of Indian canteen in most universities

Outstanding result in MCI screening test

Criteria for eligibility in the Ukrainian MBBS universities

The aspirants must be of 17 years of age in the admission year.

They must have 50% marks in their 12th board exam with the specifications of physics, chemistry, and biology.

Indian students have to qualify NEET to be eligible to practice in India after MBBS in Ukraine

List of top MBBS universities in Ukraine

Kharkiv National Medical University

N. Karazin National Medical University

Lviv V. N. Karazin National Medical University

Kyiv National Medical University

Vinnytsia National Medical University

Conclusion:

Students get an internationally acclaimed medical degree from Ukraine universities. This encourages most of the Indian aspirants who have a desire to study medical degree from one of the best international universities of the world at affordable cost.

Register today for the January intake 2022 in top medical universities of Ukraine and save your academic year. Contact AV Global Overseas Education, one of the best MBBS abroad consultants at info@avglobaloverseas.com or Click Here