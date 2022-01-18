Whiz Consulting announces its specialized services using Xero online accounting 

NSW, Australia, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a well-known name in the accounting and bookkeeping industry. Recently, they announced the release of their specialized accounting services using Xero online accounting. In the current competitive world, technology has ignited the car lights and increased the speed of the processes. Every company strives to stay at the top in the race, but the positions change due to dynamic factors. The current trend of cloud accounting has taken the industry by storm and revolutionized the time-consuming and labour-intensive tasks into automated minutes. Accounting is an integral part of every company without which they cannot operate. It is the bloodline of every business and enables coordination and optimal allocation across all departments. Therefore, it needs to be robust and competitive.

“Although accounting is a back-end operation for many firms, it has a significant role in the firm’s success. Without adequate funding, working capital, and accounts management, a company is doomed to fail. Our services aim to provide the necessary and unique edge over the rivals while maintaining the company’s financial health,” states the sources at Whiz Consulting. Today, firms cannot spare even a single minute; otherwise, they will be out of the race in seconds. Such situations prompt them to expedite every process, beginning from which others are highly dependent. Only when the company knows where it stands, its destination, and the roadblocks, challenges, and opportunities can it assess the financial requirement and prepare an economic model. Also, they try to save every penny wherever possible to ensure continuous growth. These circumstances lead them to outsource accounting from expert professionals with vast experience and proficiency in the latest systems.

Whiz Consulting announces the following specialized Xero online accounting services:

Inventory management:

Many industries like production, retail, and e-commerce, depending on their inventory levels for smooth running. They require appropriate stock at all times and reordering whenever necessary. Doing this traditionally took the company personnel’s effort and time. Xero online accounting automates the inventory management process by carrying the procedures swiftly. It automatically coordinates with the sales and purchases records to update the stock levels. It allows you to set automatic ordering whenever the stock reaches a particular level, thereby reducing over or understocking.

“We ensure our clients’ satisfaction by keeping their customers happy by maintaining efficient inventory. Be it any business, stock of raw material, work in progress, or finished goods, keep the firm financially healthy,” states senior executive at Whiz Consulting.

Bank connection:

Xero online accounting provides automatic bank connections. It enables firms to automatically import and download bank statements without physically going to the bank. It makes reconciliation quick and flexible as the company can carry it out anywhere, anytime. Moreover, direct connection with the banking software smoothen and streamlines the company’s processes.

Creating invoices:

Invoice management is pretty essential for any firm. Creating to sending invoices constitutes a significant portion of a firm’s accounting. Xero online accounting enables companies to create custom invoices by adding the company logo and name. It acts as a marketing pattern for the company. There are in-built templates that allow firms to create invoices in minutes and send them to prospective parties with one click. It is quick, easy, and efficient as it smoothly flows from one department to another and does not require days for approval.

About Whiz Consulting:

Whiz Consulting is a prominent name in the virtual accounting and bookkeeping industry. It employs a pool of experts under one roof to provide you with vast levels of qualification and experience. These firms constantly train their staff with the additions, subtractions, improvements, and weaknesses of the future and current financial and accounting systems. They maintain a high level of data security and confidentiality and do not mix the details of different companies associated with them. Their services include accounting and bookkeeping, tax preparation and filing, financial advisory, consultancy, payroll, management accounting, etc. Their services are spread across the US and cover numerous sectors, including real estate, healthcare, legal, media, e-commerce, retail, and many more.