How to plan your first Dubai Tour like a pro

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, and the Burj Al Arab, the world’s only seven-star hotel, are located in Dubai, the most attractive city in the United Arab Emirates. Not only that, but Dubai continues to grow into one of the world’s most attractively designed cities, noted for its rich cultural diversity and popular fiestas. Dubai, on the other hand, is much more than its sky-high skyscrapers and posh shopping complexes. Are you curious about your first-ever international trip to Dubai? Here are a few pointers to keep in mind before embarking on your first Dubai tour:

Planning Your First Trip To Dubai:

● Know the best time to visit:

Dubai is a sweltering travel destination in both senses of the term. Not only is it fashionable right now, but the summer temperatures are out of this world, especially from May to August.

We recommend visiting Dubai between November and March, as this is the coolest time of year to visit. If you want to make your first vacation to Dubai especially special, visit between January and February to take advantage of the world-famous Dubai Shopping Festival. Due to the fact that this is the busiest tourist season, airfares and accommodation rates are likely to rise.

● Get a Travel Visa:

When applying for a travel visa to the United Arab Emirates, you will fall into one of three categories:

Visa Exempt Travellers

Visa On Arrival Travellers

Visa Required Travellers

The UAE Government website has information about visa requirements for travel to the UAE. Citizens of GCC countries, for example, do not require a visa or authorization to visit the UAE.

Certain countries’ citizens are eligible for visas on arrival in the UAE. These visitors can obtain a 30-day or 90-day visit visa, with single or multiple entries, depending on the country. Those who require a visa prior to arriving must apply before leaving for the UAE. These visas can be obtained through tour firms, hotels, or airlines based in the UAE, such as Emirates or FlyDubai.

● Flight Tickets:

Booking ahead of time is the best way to save money on airfare! If you’re buying a ticket for the same-day departure, don’t expect to get a terrific deal. Consider booking your tickets with airlines based in the UAE, such as Emirates and Etihad, which have gained global fame! Looking for a less expensive option? FlyDubai and AirArabia are low-cost airlines that will allow you to visit the United Arab Emirates without breaking the bank. To get the cheapest discounts, purchase your plane tickets at least four to six weeks in advance.

● Hotel Bookings:

Avoid any problems during your vacation by arranging your lodging a few weeks ahead of time, as hotels can fill up quickly during peak tourist seasons. Dubai is home to some of the world’s most opulent hotels and resorts, yet there are accommodations to suit any budget! Take the simple option and book a hotel near Dubai International Airport. You might also stay at Dubai Marina or Downtown Dubai, two major tourist destinations in the city.

Looking for a more welcoming atmosphere? Visitors intending a longer stay in Dubai frequently use short-term apartment rentals.

● Currency Exchange INR to AED:

The official currency of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates is the dirham, which is abbreviated as AED. You can exchange your currency for Dirhams in either your native country or at Dubai International Airport. It’s a good idea to have some cash on hand when you arrive so you can buy SIM cards and pay for transportation. If you don’t want to convert money at the airport, you can do so at one of the city’s hotels or exchange centres.

Most establishments take major credit and debit cards like Visa and MasterCard. However, it’s wise to keep some local money on hand at all times because not all establishments (especially smaller ones) take credit cards.