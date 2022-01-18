Behavior Pioneers is Now Apara Autism Center, Expand Autism Therapy Options in Around Texas Citywide

Lewisville, TX, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — The recent rebranding of Behavior Pioneers into the Apara Autism Center umbrella allows the organization to become part of a larger network with better access to resources and tools today’s families need. Clients now have greater access to the latest therapies and support solutions to enhance the lives of those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The need for Autism therapy in Lewisville, TX, and the surrounding areas is growing, making it more important than ever for treatment centers to offer the highest level of care possible. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Autism and Development Disabilities Monitoring Network shows about 1 in 44 children have been identified as having Autism Spectrum Disorder. As the need grows, services must provide more extensive resources to support each individual and their family through Autism therapy in Lewisville TX, and the surrounding areas.

Behavior Pioneers becoming a part of Apara Autism Center will help open the door to new opportunities for local families seeking support and therapy. The clinic will continue to offer the same levels and types of care, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). The group will continue to provide extensive reach, including offering in home ABA therapy in Dallas and the surrounding areas. The center also offers in-office therapy for people with Autism.

The transition to Apara will bring with it greater efficiencies and improvements that many clients may not notice, but will experience the benefits, nevertheless. Enhanced efficiency with insurance-related paperwork and behind-the-scenes administrative aspects of providing care are just a few worth mentioning. Other types of changes may be noticeable right away. For example, having a larger network with more resources will allow for improved client follow-up. “We are able to take care of issues rapidly and schedule assessments for new clients within days. Our clients will receive faster and streamlined help when they need it,” says Brian Tanenbaum, clinical director.

Providing the very best care in a positive setting is something the Autism treatment center in Fort Worth has always worked towards within the practice. By providing help sooner, families can start to see the benefits of therapy faster and begin to utilize therapies in daily life.

“The clinical portion of our services will remain the same, but the administrative portion is now being handled by a large team that is solely dedicated to these tasks,” continues Tanenbaum. That move alone will allow clinicians to have more time to focus on providing the very best level of care and support to patients. That includes providing ABA therapy in Carrolton TX, and to residents of the surrounding areas.

About Apara Autism Center:

Apara Autism Center offers qualified, Board Certified Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Therapists who work hand-in-hand with families and people with Autism. Their goal is to help every child with Autism to live to their fullest potential. Additionally, the organization provides parents and other caregivers with the information they need to make the best decisions for their loved ones. Families can expect to have the same level of support they’ve always had with the same clinicians to provide ongoing care. For more information, please visit https://aparaautism.com/

