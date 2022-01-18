Alight Stillwater Offers Fantastic Amenities

Stillwater, Oklahoma, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Stillwater is pleased to announce they offer fantastic amenities to make student living more enjoyable for those attending Oklahoma State University. The comfortable apartment complex strives to give students an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities.

At Alight Stillwater, students can choose to live by themselves or rent an apartment with their friends or randomly matched roommates. These apartments are available in one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans, giving students the flexibility, they need. The per-person rental rate includes a fully furnished apartment, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi Internet access, water, and trash disposal. Some apartments are pet-friendly. Their goal is to give students a comfortable place at the most affordable prices.

Alight Stillwater features many amenities that give their residents a more enjoyable college experience. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool with a hot tub, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a luxurious clubhouse with game rooms and a coffee bar, and more. Regularly scheduled social events are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the fantastic amenities available can find out more by visiting the Alight Stillwater website or by calling 1-405-338-7600.

About Alight Stillwater: Alight Stillwater is a luxurious off-campus housing option for students attending Oklahoma State University. The fully furnished apartments are available for a per-person monthly rate that makes independent living more enjoyable and affordable for students. With various amenities offered, students can enjoy a higher quality of student living while remaining close to campus.

Company: Alight Stillwater

Address: 800 E. Hall of Fame Ave.

City: Stillwater

State: OK

Zip code: 74075

Telephone number: 1-405-338-7600