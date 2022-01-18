Significant Increase In Demand For Bioactive Materials To Repair Age-Borne Damaged Tissues

Market Snapshot Newly-released bioactive materials industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from bioactive materials in 2020 was US$ 2 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a projected CAGR of 11.3% during 2021 – 2031. Bioactive composite materials are expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 1.7 Bn over the next ten years.

Market Segments Covered in Bioactive Materials Industry Analysis

By Material Bioactive Glass Bioactive Glass Ceramic Bioactive Composite Material Other Bioactive Materials

By Type Powdered Bioactive Materials Moldable Bioactive Materials Granulated Bioactive Materials Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application Bioactive Materials for Dentistry Bioactive Materials for Surgery Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering Bioactive Materials for Other Applications



The numerical coefficient of plant utilization rate value is mapped with actual production capacity, and thereby apparent Bioactive Materials production is calculated. Similarly, apparent production of each company in one country is derived, and country level data is aggregated to deduce regional production volumes. Simultaneously, trade volume i.e. export and import of target chemical, material and additives is tracked.

Bioactive Material: Prospective Candidate for In-situ Drug Delivery Models – What is the Reality?

Bioactive materials have been studied for a considerable time for in-situ drug delivery. Through the usage of bioactive materials, alongside favouring tissue regrowth, peri-implant traumas can also be avoided.

Recent researches on nano-science impart strong indication about the applicability of bioceramics in drug delivery of antibiotic, anti-osteoporotic, and anticancer compounds, owing to their carrier suitability.

Considering these implications, bioactive material sales are expected to cross the US$ 6 Bn mark by 2031.

From Medical Applications to Food Preservation, How are Bioactive Materials Suited for New Applications?

Owing to their characteristics, biomaterials have started to find use across new applications. Quebec, in Canada, produces significant volumes of strawberries, though considering the vulnerability of the fruit, they need proper packaging.

In 2021, Monique Lacroix, a professor at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique, along with her team, developed a bioactive packaging film that keeps strawberries fresh for nearly 12 days. This packaging also hasantimicrobial properties, which makes it further suited for this application.

In another instance, the BioActiveMaterials project conducted by researchers at Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, led to the development of an eco-friendly coating for paper packaging. When put into application, not only is plastic saved, but the coating of plant-based proteins and waxes also extends the shelf life of the food.

While it will be too early to comment on the commercial scale viability of bioactive materials for food, it is indicative of their open prospects in newer applications.

