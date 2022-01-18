Increase In Requirement For Lightweight Materials, Is Anticipated To Drive Demand For CFRTP Composites

Market Snapshot According to Fact.MR’s continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) composites industry analysis, the market was valued at around US$ 900 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.7X to top US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031. North America is set to account for more than 50% market share over the decade.

Key Insights Offered in CFRTP Composites Industry Survey: Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price

Analysis of Demand Share of OEMs and OES Opportunity in Aftermarket

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Market Segments Covered in CFRTP Composites Industry Research

Product Carbon Fiber CFRTP Composites Glass Fiber CFRTP Composites Aramid Fiber CFRTP Composites

Application CFRTP Composites for Automotive CFRTP Composites for Aerospace CFRTP Composites for Electronics CFRTP Composites for Sporting Goods



The numerical coefficient of plant utilization rate value is mapped with actual production capacity, and thereby apparent Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) Composites production is calculated. Similarly, apparent production of each company in one country is derived, and country level data is aggregated to deduce regional production volumes. Simultaneously, trade volume i.e. export and import of target chemical, material and additives is tracked.

