Rising Fitness Enthusiastic Millennial Generation to Upsurge the Demand of Low Fat Pasta Market

Low Fat Pasta: Market outlook

Rising awareness of ultra-low fat diet practices is driving the demand for low fat pasta across the globe as well as these diet promotes the consumption of food with less than 10% fat. For this diet practice, Low fat pasta is one of the ideal food.

Low fat pasta is an Italian origin famous food made from wheat flours, semolina with durum wheat, rice, maize and other flours and served with various creamy sauces.

Rising fitness enthusiastic millennial generation propel the low fat pasta market:

Fitness is key for good health, physical exercise and balanced food help keep safe from heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. Over a decade, 1/3rd of the millennial population facing high blood pressure and obesity problem. 30% of North American consumers aged 23 to 38 continuously trying to reduce weight and increase their stamina. So they are opting low fat dieting to maintain their physical fitness.

Major millennial generation population wishes to invest in healthy low-fat food consumption. Around 17% of consumers aged 19 to 35 spent 25% of their savings on covenant fat-free food products. Moreover, 87% of consumers aged 20 to 30 prefer low fat pasta in restaurants and Cafes at least once a week. This drives increasing demand for low fat pasta in the global market.

Low Fat Pasta: Market Segmentation On the basis of the source, global low fat pasta market can be segmented as: Whole wheat Rice Chickpea Maize Others

On the basis of the product type, global low fat pasta market can be segmented as: Spaghetti Pasta Fettuccine Pasta Penne Pasta Rotini Pasta

On the basis of the distribution channel, global low fat pasta market can be segmented as: HoReCa (Food Service Sector) Online Retail Retail Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Food Stores



Low Fat Pasta Market: Key Players Some of the key players operating their business in the global low fat pasta market are: Barilla Holding (Italy)

Nestle (Switzerland)

De Cecco (Italy)

Mafka (Russia)

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc(US)

Tree House Foods Inc. (US)

ITC Limited (India)

Conagra Brands (US)

General Mills,m Inc. (US)

Nissin Foods (Hong Kong)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

Low Fat Pasta: Regional Analysis: Europe holds prominent share in the production of low fat pasta in the global market. Significant key manufacturers conducting their activities in Italy, Germany and Switzerland countries. During forecast period, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance in the global low fat pasta market by holding major market share by introducing new products, expanding the region and many other strategic activities. Followed by North America shows fastest growth in low fat pasta market. Rising awareness of health and fitness boost the demand for low fat pasta. Along with this, growing HoReCa preference for food consumption supports to the drastic market growth for low fat pasta. In Asia Pacific region, India, China and Japan leading the market over a forecast period. New manufacturers enters the market to fulfill the global demand for low fat pasta. The Low fat pasta market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the low fat pasta market, including but not limited to: regional markets, type, source, and distribution channel.

