Rising Demand For Natural Ingredients In Bakery Products And Personal Care Products Supporting The Acetylated Monoglycerides (AMG) Market Growth

Acetylated Monoglycerides (AMG) Market Forecast and CAGR

The acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) market is anticipated to experience robust expansion in 2021, with global revenues increasing by a significant revenue year on year. According to a new FACT.MR forecast, acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) revenue will nearly double between 2021 and 2031.

As rising demand for natural ingredients in bakery products and personal care products supporting the market growth across foreseeing period.

Acetylated Monoglycerides (AMG): Market Segmentation

Based on nature, the global acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: Natural Synthetic

Based on application, the global acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: Food applications Bakery products Desserts Non-dairy creamers Toppings Pharmaceutical applications Cosmetics & Personal care applications

Based in function, the global acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: Emulsifier Stabilizer Texturizer Coating agent Thickener

Based on the Region, the global Acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) Market: key players Some key manufacturers functioning the business in the acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) market are, Stepan Company

Nanjing Xinxu Industry & trade co.ltd.

Rikevita (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Wego chemical mineral corp.

Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd.

Shandong yuwang industrial co. ltd.

Nitank Food Pvt Ltd.

Vision ingredients

Shanghai Xikui Trading Co.Ltd. and many others are some prominent brands operating in the acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) market.

US and Canada Acetylated Monoglycerides (AMG) Market

The United States and Canada is a key market for the acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) market. The acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) is consumed drastically North American bakery industries as emulsifier agent in cake, bread and dessert products. Along with increasing convenient food in millennials, supports rising acetylated monoglycerides demand across the North American market. Europe Demand Outlook for Acetylated Monoglycerides (AMG) Market Acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) are largely sold in European countries, with rising demand for the product in Germany, France, Italy, U.K and many other countries. Rising emulsifier adoption in pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications opening opportunities in the European market. Demand for natural stabilizer and texturizer in processed food actively drive the acetylated monoglycerides (AGM) market demand.

