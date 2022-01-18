Food And Beverage Manufacturers Incorporating Salt Substitute In Their Products Is Driving The Low-Sodium Salt Substitute Market

Low-sodium Salt Substitute Market Forecast and CAGR

A recent study by Fact.MR projected the low-sodium salt alternatives market to grow with a CAGR of 6.2 in the forecasted period as the rising number of cases associated with high sodium intake like hypertension is catering for the low-sodium salt substitute.

Low-sodium salt substitute is a table salt alternative with low-sodium content that are advertised to avoid the cardiovascular and high blood pressure disease risks associated with a high sodium chloride intake content in regular salts while retaining a similar taste.

Acetylated Monoglycerides (AMG): Market Segmentation

Based on nature, the global acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: Natural Synthetic

Based on application, the global acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: Food applications Bakery products Desserts Non-dairy creamers Toppings Pharmaceutical applications Cosmetics & Personal care applications

Based in function, the global acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: Emulsifier Stabilizer Texturizer Coating agent Thickener

Based on the Region, the global Acetylated monoglycerides (AMG) can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Organizations and Research Intervention Driving the Low-Sodium Salt Substitute Several consumer and health advocacy groups have asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reconsider its 50-year-old decision that salt is a commonly accepted as safe (GRAS) product. These organizations want the salt to be identified as a food additive and/or for labelling to be changed to alert consumers about the connection between salt and hypertension. Large-scale research on the relationship between sodium and salt consumption, on the other hand, have shown conflicting results in terms of the harmful effects of high sodium intake on cardiovascular disease in the general population. The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Low-sodium Salt Substitute Market In terms of sales, the North American market is projected to take the lead in the global target market. The rising use of low-sodium salt substitutes in meat products is expected to fuel revenue growth in the target market. Increased consumption of meat products in the US and Canada as a result of the increasing population is expected to help market revenue growth. Furthermore, rising health consciousness is expected to help revenue growth in the North American low-sodium salt substitutes market over the forecast period, resulting in increased demand for low-sodium salt substitutes in bakery and confectionery applications. Europe Low-sodium Salt Substitute Market Outlook Over the forecast period, the European low-sodium salt substitutes market is projected to expand at a moderate pace. The market for low-sodium salt substitutes in Europe is expected to rise in revenue due to the rising demand for dairy and frozen products in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand for low-sodium dairy and meat products is expected to drive revenue growth in Europe’s low-sodium salt substitute market. Low-sodium Salt Substitute Market: Key Players Some key manufacturers operating the business in the low-sodium salt substitute market globally include Solbar Industries Ltd.

Wixon Inc.

Norgrow International Ltd.

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Clabber Girl Corp.

Cargill Salt

Texas Sassy Foods

Supervalu Inc.

Skinny Nutritional Corp.

Sara Lee Corporation

Mom Made Foods LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

