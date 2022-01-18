The Updated Technology Users Email List from InfoGlobalData Can Guarantee High ROI

Connect and market your services to the technology users across the USA and global markets with this updated Email Lists

Seattle, WA, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — InfoGlobalData the leading provider of business mailing lists and marketing services today, announced the release of its updated Technology Users Email List that can guarantee best results through marketing campaigns. Using this verified and comprehensive Database of Technology Users marketers now can fetch high response rates and can generate quality pipeline of sales.

Technology marketers now can connect with the CRM Users, ERP Users, Network Users, and Hardware Users across the USA and global markets using this most accurate database. The Technology Users List at InfoGlobalData is accurate enough to generate better sales leads through multi-channel marketing efforts.

The Technology Mailing Lists is compiled from a variety of sources including: telephone interviews, phone directories and trusted third parties.

“InfoGlobalData is always immediately responsive to initial inquires and works quickly to get the counts and quote you need to evaluate your options when you’re sourcing lists for an e-blast to a specific audience.” Said by Susan Schulz one of the renowned clients of InfoGlobalData.

About InfoGlobalData

For over 10 years, millions of businesses have relied on InfoGlobalData, to help target and acquire new customers, increase their sales, clean and update their databases and make business credit decisions. InfoGlobalData compiles the most up-to-date mailing lists and sales leads containing powerful, in-depth demographic information. InfoGlobalData makes it easy to reach target audience with complete direct mail and email marketing services, which include everything from purchasing the targeted list to the design and delivery of the marketing campaign.

To learn more or to get a quote about Technology Users List and InfoGlobalData sales and marketing services, call +1 (206) 792 3760 or email: sales@infoglobaldata.com