Submarine Air Independent Propulsion ( AIP ) System Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends

According to a latest research analysis by Fact.MR, the global market for submarine AIP systems will expand at a sluggish CAGR during 2019 to 2027. Sales of submarine AIP systems across the globe are estimated to exceed USD 229 Mn in revenues by 2027-end.

Air independent propulsion (AIP) systems are marine propulsion technologies that are commonly integrated to non-nuclear submarines for operation of naval vessels, without having access to oxygen from the atmosphere. AIP systems are increasingly being used either as a complementary or replacement system for submarines that conventionally use diesel electric propulsion systems.

Submarine AIP systems are essential for the recharging batteries, without having to run the engines. It is essential for naval submarines to sail underwater without getting detected easily, by also reducing noise signatures. On the other hand, the much superior performance of nuclear submarines has restricted the use of AIP systems on the whole.

The submarine AIP system market study done by Fact.MR gives out important information about how the market will gain momentum during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The primary objective of the report is to provide key insights on the technological advancements in the global submarine AIP system market. Over the forecast period, this newly published report by Fact.MR offers different market dynamics that are anticipated to affect the current and future status of the submarine AIP system market. The report provides an updates on various drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and value forecasts for market players operating in the submarine AIP system market.

The report on submarine AIP system starts with an overview of the market followed by definition of the market. A section of the report provides different factors that are shaping internal and external competition in the submarine AIP system market. During the forecast period, global market for submarine AIP system is expected to show considerable revenue growth. Increasing focus on enhancement of underwater endurance of non-nuclear submarines and increased funding by governments in development of submarines, is expected to boost the demand for submarine AIP system during the forecast period.

Europe and Asia Pacific Nations Dominate Demand for AIP Systems

On a global scale, countries in Europe and the Asia Pacific account for up to 80 per cent of the market share of the submarine AIP market. The submarine AIP system market for the Asia Pacific is expected to rise at around 2.5 per cent, which can primarily be attributed to rising amounts of investments in the regional defense sector, which are resulting in substantial opportunities for the adoption of AIP equipped submarines.

These factors are also common for the rise of AIP submarine systems in European naval forces. On the other hand the adoption of AIP submarines for other regions such as the Americas, and Middle East and Africa is lagging behind at 12 and 8 per cent respectively.

Submarine AIP System Market – Research Methodology

From a global perspective, the report published by Fact.MR, mainly focuses on information related to the value and volume of the submarine AIP system market. The report provides in depth assessment on the submarine AIP system market that includes extensive primary and secondary research approaches. The research on the submarine AIP system market was started with secondary research, using both top-down and bottom-up approaches and this has helped in arriving at key numbers for the submarine AIP system market. In addition, the yearly revenue generated from different market players operating in the global submarine AIP system market was obtained from both primary as well as secondary sources. Fluctuations in annual prices over the forecast period is based on the expected percentage change and market trends in the upcoming years. Any increase or decrease in price in the upcoming years is kept linear for all the regions. The approach was further confirmed by the primary respondents across the entire value chain of submarine AIP system market, such as different market players and independent service providers operating in the submarine AIP market.

