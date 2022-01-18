Demand of Diesel-Type Automotive Fuel Filter to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% Over The Forecast Period

Increasing demand for performance efficiency is projected to fuel adoption of fuel filter in the automotive industry. Moreover, growing need to replace the clogged fuel filters is projected to impact the global market growth of fuel filter significantly. Fact.MR projects the global sales of automotive fuel filter to reflect a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Growth of the global market of automotive fuel filter is bound by several macro-economic, and micro-economic factors. With increasing need to safeguard the fuel lines in a vehicle, adoption of fuel filters is likely to increase among the manufacturers.

Accumulation of contamination, dust, dirt, and dander leads to blocked filters and injectors, which obstructs the functioning of the vehicles. Accumulating pollutants further seal the fuel filters, due to which additional pressure is exerted by the pump in order to supply sufficient fuel for combustion. Inadequate combustion due to insufficient supply further leads to harmful emission in the vehicle.

Clogged filters further continues to damage the other components of the engine. Bound to these factors, demand for automotive fuel filter continue to increase among the automotive manufacturers globally.

Major market players are increasingly concentrating on launching advanced technology for the fuel filters that extends the interval of replacements. In addition, several leading suppliers are concentrating on developing gasoline direct injection integrated with enhanced technology, which lowers the production of CO2 and improves fuel economy of the vehicles.

Demand for fuel filters integrated with enhanced technology in the transport, agriculture, and healthcare industry will continue to increase in the global market.

Adoption of fuel filters will also continue to increase attributed to growing need for replacement of a clogged fuel filter in the vehicles. Clogged filters can obstruct the functioning of the engine, which further lowers the performance of the vehicle. As focus on fuel efficiency gains traction, manufacturers are likely to incorporate advanced filters. This is likely to create new growth avenues for the automotive fuel filter industry.

OEM Continues to Remain an Attractive Sales Channel

With increasing demand for fuel efficiency, adoption of diesel filters are expected to increase in the automotive industry. Diesel filter is predicted to sell more than the gasoline filters in the global market. Demand for diesel filters is likely to surpass US$ 400 Mn by 2022-end. On the other hand, the gasoline filters will continue to witness fastest growth in the global market through 2022.

By sales channel, the OEM segment will continue to generate significant revenues, recording more than US$ 230 Mn by 2017-end. The OEM sales channel segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global automotive fuel filter market through 2022.

On the basis of filter media, the cellulose filter media segment will continue to witness the fastest growth. Adoption of fuel filters will be high in compact cars as compared to other passenger cars. The compact passenger car vehicle type segment will continue to represent a relatively high growth in terms of revenue, recording more than US$ 120 Mn by 2017-end.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of automotive fuel filter are

Robert Bosch GmbH

Donaldson Company Inc.

Denso Corporation

Mahle Group

K&N Engineering, Sogefi SpA

Cummins Inc.

Champion Laboratories Inc.

Freudenberg & Co KG

FRAM Group IP LLC

Mann + Hummel GmbH

UFI Filters Spa,

Hengst SE & Co KG.

