Rubber Reinforcing Chemicals Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, rubber reinforcing chemicals market is set to witness gradual growth during assessment period of 2021-2031. Demand for these chemicals are directly proportional to the rubber and its various products.

This business is providing equivalent pace and constantly stimulated by the innovation in rubber industry and its applications. The market rubber reinforcing chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the next 10 years.

Key Segments

By Application Automobiles Tires Conveyor Belts Hoses

By Type of Insert Used Rayon Nomex Kevlar Glass Cloth Steel Mesh Aramid Polyester Polyamide (Nylon) Cotton

By Type of Agent Used. Accelerators, Vulcanizing Agents Anti-degradants (Antioxidants and Antiozonants) Stabilizers

By Sales Channel Offline Retail outlets Wholesalers Online Direct Sales Third Party E-Commerce Sales

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers of Rubber Reinforcing Chemicals Market?

The leading manufactures of rubber and rubber reinforcing chemicals are

Accurate Products Inc.

JSR Corporation

Toyoda Gosei

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Yokohama Rubber Company

Zeon Corporation

Nankang Rubber Tire Corporation Ltd

TSRC Corporation

Hsin Yung Chien Co. Ltd.

The manufacturers of rubber reinforcing chemicals vary in their product portfolio ranging from manufacturing rubbers for automotive tires to customized composition of the rubber for different purposes. Various kind of rubber reinforcing chemicals are used to reinforce rubber for varied purposes.

The automotive tires dominate the output of the rubber manufacturers accounting for more than 60% of the output. The need for advanced rubber reinforcing chemicals is increasing which can withstand various types of pressures, temperature and could be cost effective.

Global Rubber Reinforcing Chemicals Market Geographical Outlook The demand for rubber reinforcing chemicals account for four prominent regions including Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Middle East. China being a dominant region in the production and export of the rubber products and rubber reinforcing chemicals. Despite China seeing a slow growth in the demand, the export activities play a vital role in the requirement of rubber reinforcing chemicals. India as a developing economy has witnessed an increase in demand for natural rubbers as well as synthetic rubber. North America is expected to see a flat line in the demand for rubber chemicals but the production of rubber and its products being expensive, is expected to import from countries like China and India; thus, declining the production activities. The European market is seeing a constant increase in demand for rubber and rubber reinforcing chemicals after a decline in its demand in the 2000s. They are expected to grow at a constant rate for the coming years. Though being a small market for rubber and other products, the Middle East region has grown a sudden increase in demand for rubber and rubber reinforcing chemicals.

