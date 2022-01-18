Increasing Consumption of Cultured Whey Protein Driving the Cultured Whey Products Market

Cultured Whey Products Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest study by the Fact.MR the market for cultured whey products is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecasted era.

One of the prominent factors endorsing the growth of cultured whey products is the rising demand for whey products from the sports industry due to their high protein content.

Another major factor promoting the growth of the cultured whey products industry is the growing health consciousness among people of all ages and genders and their demand for healthy ingredients and supplements.

Cultured Whey Products: Market Segmentation

  • Based on whey type, the global cultured whey products market can be segmented as:

    • Whey Isolate
    • Whey hydrolysate
    • Whey concentrate

  • Based on applications, the global cultured whey products market can be segmented as:

    • Nutritional Supplements
    • Processed food
    • Bakery & Confectionary
    • Dietary supplement
    • Animal Feed & Pet Food
    • Personal Care
    • Others

  • Based on sales channel, the global cultured whey products market can be segmented as:

    • B2B (Direct Sales)
    • B2C (Indirect Sales)
      • Store-based Retailing
        • Supermarket/Hypermarket
        • Convenience Stores
        • Groceries
        • Specialty Stores
        • Other Retailing Formats
      • Online Retailing

  • Based on the region, the global cultured whey products market can be segmented as:

    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Cultured Whey Products Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the cultured whey products market globally include

  • Saputo Inc.
  • Leprino Foods Company
  • Arla Foods Amba
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
  • Glanbia PLC
  • Lactalis Group
  • Maple Island Inc
  • Carbery Group Ltd
  • Olam International Limited and
  • Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Davisco Foods International, Inc.).

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Cultured Whey Products market

During the forecast period, North America is predicted to lead the worldwide cultured whey products market. US and Canada have a large population that is obese and suffers from lifestyle-related ailments.

This can be attributed to their eating habits, increased disposable money, and the availability of numerous processed and ready-to-eat meals that are not necessarily healthy for customers’ health. Thus the cultured whey products market is anticipated to grow exponentially in the forecasted period.

Europe Cultured Whey Products Market Outlook

Europe holds a significant share of the cultured whey products market.  As the consumption of cheese is very high in the region and with the rising health-conscious population preferring healthy food products like cultured whey cheese.

Hence the market of cultured whey products is projected to show positive graphs in the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific Cultured Whey Products Market Outlook

In the Asia Pacific, India and China are the two primary countries with significant population growth. The expanding economy and improved lifestyles are two of the key factors driving the cultured whey products industry forward.

Furthermore, as people are becoming more aware of the nutritional value of dairy-based products, demand for cultured whey products is growing significantly throughout the Asia Pacific.

