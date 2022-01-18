Is Spinal Surgery Dangerous?

Sasthamangalam, Trivandrum, India, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — The answer to the question, “Is lower back surgery dangerous?” is both yes and no. Every surgical procedure has risks, including spinal surgery. The nature of spinal surgery increases the risk of severe complications compared to other procedures. Don’t worry, some of the Orthopedic doctors like Orthopedic doctor in Trivandrum with their experience they will provide the best service. Spinal surgery happens at and around sensitive areas in the spine and spinal cord. The most significant risks you could face if an error occurs during surgery include paralysis or a spinal infection.

Despite the possibility of severe complications, the mortality rate for spinal surgeries is low. One study found a mortality rate of 0.13% out of 803,949 lumbar spine surgery patients. The rate of surgical complications is also low, with a 7.6% complication rate in a study of 3,475 patients. Your back surgery may deviate from standard risk levels, depending on your existing health conditions and the type of surgery you’re having.

What Percentage of Back Surgeries Are Successful?

One study estimated the success rate for back surgeries to be about 50%. This estimate is conservative, as most success rates depend on a wide variety of factors. Your health, specific surgery, source of pain, and any surgery complications influence whether or not your procedure will be effective.

How Common has Failed Back Surgery?

Failed back surgery is relatively common — but not because the surgeon performed the procedure incorrectly. Back surgery can only accomplish two goals: decompressing a pinched nerve root or stabilizing a painful joint. If a pinched nerve or painful joint is the source of a patient’s pain, a doctor may be able to address the issue with surgery.

However, it can be challenging to identify and diagnose one of these factors before surgery. One of the most common reasons back surgery doesn’t work is because the surgery selected does not address the source of a patient’s pain. Considering appropriate non-surgical measures before surgery can help you avoid a costly procedure that does not adequately address back pain