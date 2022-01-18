Demand for D-Panthenol to Rise from Tattoo Industry and Beard Care Products – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of D-Panthenol. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of D-Panthenol Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=753

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, global sales of panthenol reached ~9000 tons in 2018, and are estimated to exhibit a Y-o-Y growth of 3.4% in 2019. In addition to the rapid expansion of beauty industry and increasing consumption by F&B industry operators, panthenol is likely to witness heightening demand owing to the growing consumer preference for medicinal products with a ‘cosmetic’ quotient. Nutritional profile and cosmetic value of panthenol will remain instrumental in boosting sales of panthenol in years to come.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of D-Panthenol market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of D-Panthenol



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of D-Panthenol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of D-Panthenol Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=753

Key Factors Shaping the Panthenol Market

Use of panthenol has been significantly confined to personal care industry as an active ingredient for sophisticated cosmetic products, particularly for skincare and hair care.

With growing proclivity of modern consumers for personal grooming, the demand for cosmetics and personal care products has been continuously on an upward swing, thereby fueling demand for panthenol.

Resonating with the flourishing clean-label trend, the FDA–approved panthenol will continue to witness strong demand from end-use industries, including cosmetic & personal care, and food & beverages.

Panthenol continues to garner traction as a viable ingredient in a number of food & beverage products for its high nutritional value. Growing demand for dietary supplements and fortified food products is weighing on the same scale as the rising adoption of panthenol in F&B industry.

Looking at the increasing awareness about the health benefits of panthenol-based products and improved spending on premium food and personal care products, it is highly likely that the panthenol market will continue to see a progressive outlook in developing countries.

The growth of E-commerce has been instrumental in creating new growth opportunities in the panthenol market, and the accelerated penetration of online sales channels is significantly contributing to the growth of panthenol market.

Sensing the possible applicability of panthenol in cosmeceuticals, manufacturers are attempting the untapped potential of panthenol, by focusing on R&D activities, which is expected to be a significant booster to the panthenol demand in the global market.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/753

Competitive Landscape

The global panthenol market shows a high level of consolidation, with leading players, such as BASF SE, Royal DSM, Yifan Pharmaceuticals, and Xinfa Pharmaceutical, collectively accounting for 50-60% market share.

Recognizing a notable increase in the demand for panthenol across a number of end-use industries, key manufacturers are constantly focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities and production capacities.

These key strategies are further intensified when Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. completed the construction of new panthenol production plant in 2018, with a capacity of 3000 tons/year. Such a strategic move is likely to influence other market players to follow suit and increase their panthenol production capacities, as the demand for cosmetic products rises.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability



Key Question answered in the survey of D-Panthenol market report:

Sales and Demand of D-Panthenol

Growth of D-Panthenol Market

Market Analysis of D-Panthenol

Market Insights of D-Panthenol

Key Drivers Impacting the D-Panthenol market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by D-Panthenol market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of D-Panthenol

More Valuable Insights on D-Panthenol Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of D-Panthenol, Sales and Demand of D-Panthenol, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates