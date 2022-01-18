Ostomy Care Pouch Market is Likely to Reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ostomy Care Pouch market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Ostomy Care Pouch

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Ostomy Care Pouch. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ostomy Care Pouch Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4062

US$ 3 Bn in 2021, likely to grow 1.6x through 2031 to reach US$ 5.3 Bn. The ostomy care market continues to expand at a steady pace owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population and a constant spike in the number of ostomy surgeries in bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and bowel cancer. According to Fact.MR, the global ostomy care market is anticipated to be valued at overin 2021, likely to growthrough 2031 to reach. The ostomy care market continues to expand at a steady pace owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population and a constant spike in the number of ostomy surgeries in bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, and bowel cancer. Manufacturers are anticipated to capitalize on the ever surging popularity of ostomy bags and pouches, as they are easy to carry and dispose of. As per statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1.3% of U.S adults, or 3 million people, were diagnosed with IBD- either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis in 2015. This number is projected to grow exponentially by 2030. Hence, patients are opting for ostomy care on a large-scale.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ostomy Care Pouch, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ostomy Care Pouch Market.



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4062

Key Segments Covered Product Ostomy Pouches One Piece Pouch Two Piece Pouch Ostomy Accessories Ostomy Belts & Tapes Ostomy Skin Protection & Skin Barrier Accessories Ostomy Irrigation Sets Ostomy Convex Inserts Ostomy Stroma Caps

Ostomy Type Colostomy Ileostomy Urostomy

End User Ostomy Care in Homecare Settings Ostomy Care in Hospitals Ostomy Care in Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ostomy Care in Specialized Clinics

Indication Ostomy Care for Cancer Ostomy Care for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Ostomy Care for Bowel Obstruction Ostomy Care for Fecal Incontinence Ostomy Care for Trauma & Infection



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4062

Competitive Landscape

The global ostomy care market is highly competitive in nature. Amid the growing competition in the ostomy care market, leading players have shifted their focus on launching ostomy bags with convex shapes and multiple flanges.

These are not only easy to attach to the stomach due to their good fixing capacity, but also ensure that bags tie to the stomach properly, providing comfort to the patient.

While the market forerunners are focusing on strengthening their market position, the market entrants are increasingly eying the launch of pediatric ostomy bags to garner traction in the competitive ostomy treatment market.

In March 2021, the Coloplast group announced that it was awarded a contract for ostomy products with Vizient, Inc. (Irving, TX). The new agreement allows Vizient members access with contracted pricing to Coloplast’s full portfolio of ostomy products, including ostomy pouches and supporting products.

In January 2020, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the launch of ConvaMax™ the NEW superabsorber dressing. ConvaMax™ superabsorber manages excess moisture to help protect skin integrity2. Where there is a real risk of skin damage due to high levels of exudate, ConvaMax™ is ideal.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

80% of overall demand likely to be stimulated by ostomy care pouches by product type

Skin protection & skin barriers to account for substantial portion of ostomy care product sales, holding 45% of market value

Inflammatory bowel disease management to remain primary application area, account for 3/5th of overall demand

U.S to dominate the North American market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% until 2031

Germany to propel demand in Europe, expanding at an impressive 8% CAGR.

Japan is projected to hold a significant share across the Asia-Pacific region.

India to remain lucrative market, yielding 18% revenue share in 2021

“Increasing demand for maximum comfort by patients affected by bowel disorders is prompting rising sales of ostomy care pouches, a trend likely to prevail throughout the forthcoming decade,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556693095/advancements-in-the-technology-of-avionics-propels-the-business-aircraft-manufacturing-industry

Key Question answered in the survey of Ostomy Care Pouch market report:

Sales and Demand of Ostomy Care Pouch

Growth of Ostomy Care Pouch Market

Market Analysis of Ostomy Care Pouch

Market Insights of Ostomy Care Pouch

Key Drivers Impacting the Ostomy Care Pouch market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Ostomy Care Pouch market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Ostomy Care Pouch

More Valuable Insights on Ostomy Care Pouch Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Ostomy Care Pouch, Sales and Demand of Ostomy Care Pouch, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Consumer Goods:

Carton Erecting Machinery Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Vertical Form Fill Seal Baggers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

UV Fluorescing Ink Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates