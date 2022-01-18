Conductive Fabric Market is Likely to Reach US$ 6.5 Bn During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Conductive Fabric Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Conductive Fabric sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Newly released data from Fact.MR shows that global demand for conductive textiles is poised to reach US$ 2.1 Bn, likely to reach US$ 6.5 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Sales of conductive textiles are poised to expand more than 3x across the forthcoming decade, with the military & defense sector accounting for 45% of the global revenue.

Conductive Textile Market: Segmentation

Product Woven conductive textile

Non-woven conductive textile

Knitted conductive textile

Wool

Other products Fabric Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool

Other fabrics End-use Industry Healthcare

Military & Defense

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Aviation

Automotive Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Fact.MR has segmented the conductive textile market on the basis of product, fabric, end-use industry, and region.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.

Avient Corporation, for instance, offers the Colorant ChromaticsTM functional and conductive formulations which meet the requirements of high-temperature applications, including wire and cable and injection molded parts for the petroleum & chemical industry

In May 2021, Toray introduced a heat-dissipating CFRP material for flexible thermal systems. With this development, Toray has applied this technology to CFRP to reduce heat dissipation through thermal conduction paths within the material, such as improving performance in electronic devices and reducing battery degradation in mobile applications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Knitted conductive textiles to register a CAGR of 8% in value terms until 2031

45% of conductive textile applications to abound across the military & defense sector

U.S to be a promising market, clocking a 7% CAGR and reaching US$ 800 Mn by 2031

Europe to be one of the fastest expanding landscapes, growing at a rate of 10% until 2031

Asia to be the dominant conductive textiles market, registering an impressive 12% CAGR

Sales of conductive textiles to surge over 3x from 2021 to 2031

“Technological advances in each field will encourage demand for smart wearables, sensors, and communication, as well as electrostatic discharge apparel and heating textiles,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Conductive Fabric Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Conductive Fabric market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Conductive Fabric market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Conductive Fabric Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Conductive Fabric Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Conductive Fabric Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Conductive Fabric Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Conductive Fabric: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Conductive Fabric sales.

