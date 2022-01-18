Digital Forensics Market Growth and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2026

Felton, California , USA, Jan 18 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Forensics Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The Digital forensics Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in Digital forensics Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of Digital forensics which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global digital forensics market is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion, by the end of 2026, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2026, according to a new report by Million Insights. Development in computational technologies, increasing internet penetration, and rising cyber attacks concerns are projected to surge the market growth. In addition, growing demand for cybersecurity tools to control & mitigate financial frauds, and the threat of cyber attacks in medium & small enterprises is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Digital forensic solutions also aid in reconstruction, lost data analytics, and to collect data from digital tools. Thus, the enterprises are looking to adopt these solutions to prevent cyber attacks. Small & large enterprises need to follow compliances and regulations for data privacy including general data protection regulations (GDPR) and others. These factors are expected to positively impact on the growth of digital forensic tools.

Digital forensic solutions are highly required for criminal & private investigation. However, rising penetration of digital media and smart electronic devices are increasing the concerns of cyber attacks & cybercrime. Major companies focus on their data security owing to data exchange across different enterprises. Hence, to eliminate the threat of cyber attacks, companies install digital forensic tools. Investigation of data help in examining suspected data to resolve the issue.

Key players in the digital forensics market are LogRhythm Inc.; Guidance Software Inc.; Accessdata; Paraben Corporation; Oxygen Forensics; FireEye Inc.; MSAB; and Digital Detective Group Limited.

