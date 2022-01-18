Smart Cities Market Trends, Sustainable Growth Opportunities and Forecasts To 2027

Felton, California , USA, Jan 18 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Cities Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The Smart cities Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in Smart cities Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of Smart cities which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global smart cities market size is anticipated to be USD 463.9 billion by the end of 2027, according to Million Insights. The market is estimated to register more than 24% CAGR over the forecast period. Smart cities make use of various technologies such as IoT, AI, big data and others to offer an enhanced experience to residents. Factors such as increasing urban population, improving life quality, technological advancements and rapid growing purchasing power are driving the development of smart cities across the globe.

The development of smart cities offer solutions to various problems such as efficient transportation, energy efficiency and effective administration. Increasing use of innovative technologies would enable better management of cities in the future. High growth opportunity in the market has resulted in increasing partnerships among government and private firms.

Europe held a considerable share in the market owing to better infrastructure, early adoption of technologies and significant expenditure by governments. Asia Pacific is likely to grow fastest over the forecast duration owing to government initiatives to develop over 100 smart cities in India and growing infrastructural development in Japan and China.

Development of smart cities would ensure the holistic development of various sectors such as transport, energy, security, healthcare and energy among others. However, high initial investment, improper execution and need to consolidate different departments are projected to negatively affect the growth of the market.

